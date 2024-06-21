What channel is Mexico vs Jamaica match on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time

Mexico and Jamaica both enter the 2024 Copa America with high aspirations for a successful tournament, but they are also aware of the challenges that the group stage may bring. These well-acquainted rivals enter the tournament fully aware of the high stakes and anticipate minimal surprises throughout the competition.
Mexico’s squad hasn’t played well lately; they let up seven goals in their last two games against Uruguay and Brazil. Recently, Jamaica played Dominica in a high-scoring match.
Jamaica got off to a great start in the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers, securing a hard-fought 1-0 win against the Dominican Republic. Shamar Nicholson scored the only goal of the match in the first half.
When is Mexico vs Jamaica?
- Date: Saturday, June 22
- Time: 9 pm ET
- Venue: NRG Stadium
- Location: Houston, Texas
What TV channel is Mexico vs Jamaica on?
The 2024 Copa America match between Mexico and Jamaica will be widely available to watch and stream live in the United States. The game will be televised on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) and can also be streamed through the following services:
- Fubo TV – Offers a 7-day free trial to new subscribers, providing access to FS1 and other Copa America matches.
- Sling TV (Sling Blue package) – Includes FS1 and other Fox Sports channels for live streaming.
- Univision and TUDN – The Spanish-language broadcast rights holders, with streams available.
- ViX – The Univision-owned streaming platform will also carry the match.
- DirecTV Stream – Another live TV streaming service that includes FS1 in its channel lineup.
- Argentina: DGO, TyC Sports
- Australia: Optus Sport
- Canada: TSN, RDS
- Jamaica: CVM TV
- Mexico: TUDN, Azteca
- Portugal: Sport TV
- Spain: TV3
- UK: Premier Sports
- USA: fuboTV, TUDN, Univision
MORE: Copa America 2024 Schedule
How to watch anywhere with VPN
ExpressVPN: Best VPN for streaming Euro 2024 – Offers access to various streaming services, including YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream, for international viewers.
Head-to-Head Record
- 13/07/2023 – Concacaf Gold Cup: Jamaica 0 – 3 Mexico
- 27/03/2023 – Concacaf Nations League: Mexico 2 – 2 Jamaica
- 15/06/2022 – Concacaf Nations League: Jamaica 1 – 1 Mexico
- 28/01/2022 – Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers: Jamaica 1 – 2 Mexico
- 03/09/2021 – Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers: Mexico 2 – 1 Jamaica
Possible line-ups
Mexico possible starting lineup: Julio González; César Montes, Johan Vasquez, Israel Reyes, Gerardo Arteaga; Edson Álvarez, Luis Chávez, Erick Sánchez; Julián Quiñones, Roberto Alvarado, Santiago Giménez.
Jamaica possible starting lineup: Jahmali Waite; Dexter Lembikisa, Di’shon Bernard, Michael Héctor, Greg Leigh; Bobby Reid, Damion Lowe, Kasey Palmer; Demarai Gray, Leon Bailey, Michail Antonio.