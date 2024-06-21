What channel is Mexico vs Jamaica match on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time

Mexico and Jamaica both enter the 2024 Copa America with high aspirations for a successful tournament, but they are also aware of the challenges that the group stage may bring. These well-acquainted rivals enter the tournament fully aware of the high stakes and anticipate minimal surprises throughout the competition.

Mexico’s squad hasn’t played well lately; they let up seven goals in their last two games against Uruguay and Brazil. Recently, Jamaica played Dominica in a high-scoring match.

Jamaica got off to a great start in the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers, securing a hard-fought 1-0 win against the Dominican Republic. Shamar Nicholson scored the only goal of the match in the first half.

When is Mexico vs Jamaica?

Date: Saturday, June 22

Saturday, June 22 Time: 9 pm ET

What TV channel is Mexico vs Jamaica on?

The 2024 Copa America match between Mexico and Jamaica will be widely available to watch and stream live in the United States. The game will be televised on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) and can also be streamed through the following services:

Fubo TV – Offers a 7-day free trial to new subscribers, providing access to FS1 and other Copa America matches.

to new subscribers, providing access to FS1 and other Copa America matches. Sling TV (Sling Blue package) – Includes FS1 and other Fox Sports channels for live streaming.

Univision and TUDN – The Spanish-language broadcast rights holders, with streams available.

ViX – The Univision-owned streaming platform will also carry the match.

DirecTV Stream – Another live TV streaming service that includes FS1 in its channel lineup.

Argentina: DGO, TyC Sports

Australia: Optus Sport

Canada: TSN, RDS

Jamaica: CVM TV

Mexico: TUDN, Azteca

Portugal: Sport TV

Spain: TV3

UK: Premier Sports

USA: fuboTV, TUDN, Univision

How to watch anywhere with VPN

ExpressVPN: Best VPN for streaming Euro 2024 – Offers access to various streaming services, including YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream, for international viewers.

Head-to-Head Record

13/07/ 20 23 – Concacaf Gold Cup: Jamaica 0 – 3 Mexico

– Concacaf Gold Cup: Jamaica 0 – 3 Mexico 27/03/ 20 23 – Concacaf Nations League: Mexico 2 – 2 Jamaica

– Concacaf Nations League: Mexico 2 – 2 Jamaica 15/06/ 20 22 – Concacaf Nations League: Jamaica 1 – 1 Mexico

– Concacaf Nations League: Jamaica 1 – 1 Mexico 28/01/ 20 22 – Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers: Jamaica 1 – 2 Mexico

– Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers: Jamaica 1 – 2 Mexico 03/09/2021 – Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers: Mexico 2 – 1 Jamaica

Possible line-ups

Mexico possible starting lineup: Julio González; César Montes, Johan Vasquez, Israel Reyes, Gerardo Arteaga; Edson Álvarez, Luis Chávez, Erick Sánchez; Julián Quiñones, Roberto Alvarado, Santiago Giménez.

Jamaica possible starting lineup: Jahmali Waite; Dexter Lembikisa, Di’shon Bernard, Michael Héctor, Greg Leigh; Bobby Reid, Damion Lowe, Kasey Palmer; Demarai Gray, Leon Bailey, Michail Antonio.