What countries allow Stake.com: Where you can use Stake?

Stake.com is a popular online gambling platform that offers sports betting and casino games. However, its availability varies significantly across different countries due to local regulations and licensing requirements. This article provides a comprehensive overview of which countries can access Stake.com, along with those where it is restricted.

Countries where Stake.com is allowed

Stake.com operates under a Curacao eGaming license, which allows it to provide services in various jurisdictions. Below is a table summarizing some of the countries where Stake.com is legally accessible:

Region Countries North America Canada (except Ontario), Mexico, Colombia South America Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru Europe Germany, Georgia, Cyprus, Denmark, Italy, Spain Asia Japan, India, Thailand Africa South Africa, Nigeria Oceania Fiji, New Zealand

Stake.com is available in over 150 countries globally, making it a widely accessible platform for online gambling enthusiasts.

Restricted Countries

Despite its broad availability, Stake.com faces restrictions in several countries due to strict gambling laws or lack of appropriate licensing. The following table highlights the countries where Stake.com is not allowed:

Region Restricted Countries North America United States (with exceptions for Stake.us in some states) South America Venezuela Europe Belgium, France, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Austria, Sweden Asia Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, North Korea Africa Zimbabwe Oceania Australia

Is Stake.com legal in Italy?

Italy allows access to Stake.com. The platform has expanded its operations in Italy after acquiring local licenses.

Is Stake.com legal Colombia?

Colombia also permits access to Stake.com. The platform has established itself in the Colombian market and complies with local regulations.

Is Stake.com legal Puerto Rico?

Puerto Rico’s situation is more complex. While it is a U.S. territory with specific gambling regulations, Stake.com is not explicitly listed as available for residents. Players should verify local laws before attempting to access the site.

Conclusion

Stake.com is a prominent online gambling platform founded in 2017, licensed under Curacao eGaming, and operated by Medium Rare N.V. It has gained a global user base of over 500,000 players and offers a wide range of services, including over 3,000 casino games and sports betting across more than 40 sports. Notable features include live streaming of events, high return-to-player (RTP) percentages, instant registration, and 24/7 customer support.

Stake.com supports over 20 cryptocurrencies for transactions, along with traditional payment methods like credit cards and e-wallets. The platform prioritizes security through SSL encryption and two-factor authentication and is verified by the Crypto Gambling Foundation for fair play. Instead of traditional bonuses, Stake.com offers daily races and various promotions to engage users. Overall, Stake.com stands out for its diverse offerings, focus on cryptocurrency, and commitment to user satisfaction in the online gambling industry.