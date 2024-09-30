Where to watch RB Leipzig vs Juventus on TV: Channel, Live stream

Following a defeat from a late goal in their opening match, RB Leipzig aims to secure their first Champions League victory of the season in the Leipzig vs Juventus match on Wednesday evening.
Leipzig lost 2-1 to Atletico Madrid in Madrid on matchday one. Bundesliga teams have had slow Champions League debuts in previous years. German teams have lost matchdays one and two in two of the last three seasons. Their overwhelming domestic performance on Saturday would have boosted confidence. Benjamin Sesko scored twice in a 4-0 home triumph against Augsburg. Leipzig has struggled against Italian teams, but the odds favour them this week.
Juventus defeated PSV 3-1 in Turin on matchday one to start the Champions League professionally. Thiago Motta hopes to become the third Juventus manager to win his first two tournament matches. In 2004, Fabio Capello became the latest. The Old Lady have won their past four matches against German teams and kept clean sheets in the last two. They’ve lost their previous three away games and gone five without a victory.
What time is RB Leipzig vs Juventus kick off?
- Competition: UEFA Champions League
- Game Day: Wednesday, 2 October, 2024
- Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time
- Stadium: Red Bull Arena, Leipzig
How to watch RB Leipzig vs Juventus on TV
- UK: discovery+ discovery+ App, TNT Sports 6
- USA: Paramount+, ViX
- Canada: DAZN Canada
- Australia: Stan Sport
- Italy: Amazon Prime Video
|Worldwide:
|ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
|US only:
|Watch ESPN+ $6.99 monthly
|USA & Canada:
|FuboTV free 7-day trial
RB Leipzig vs Juventus predicted lineups
RB Leipzig possible lineup: Gulacsi; Geertruida, Orban, Lukeba, Raum; Baumgartner, Haidara, Vermeeren, Simons; Sesko, Openda
Juventus possible lineup: Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Gatti, Bremer, Cambiaso; Locatelli, Fagioli; Gonzalez, Koopmeiners, Yildiz; Vlahovic