HomeFootball on TV

Where to watch Monterrey vs Cruz Azul: Live streaming free today

By Fernandez
Updated:

Monterrey will take on Cruz Azul at the Estadio BBVA during Matchday 2 of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Both clubs will want to carry over their winning ways from last week’s successful start to their league campaigns in this encounter.

Estadio BBVA

What time does Monterrey vs Cruz Azul start?

Monterrey will face Cruz Azul on Saturday, July 13th, in the second matchday of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. The kickoff is scheduled for 11:10 PM Eastern Time (ET).

GameMonterrey vs Cruz Azul
DateSaturday, July 13
Times23:10 ET, 20:10 PT
Streamfubo TV (7-day free trial)

How can I watch Monterrey vs Cruz Azul?

The following television channels and online services will be broadcasting Monterrey vs Cruz Azul:

  • US: fuboTV, TUDN, Univision
  • Mexico: VIX, Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN

Head To Head Record

DateTeamScoreTeam
20/05/2024Cruz Azul1-2Monterrey
17/05/2024Monterrey0-1Cruz Azul
15/05/2024Monterrey0-0Cruz Azul
07/04/2024Cruz Azul2-1Monterrey
28/08/2023Monterrey1-2Cruz Azul

Cruz Azul and Monterrey have played 33 times in all categories in the past few years. The results are shown below:

  • Monterrey wins: 10
  • Cruz Azul wins: 11
  • Draws: 12

Monterrey vs Cruz Azul possible starting lineups

Monterrey predicted lineup: Andrada (GK), Vegas, Medina, Aguirre, Tagle, Meza, Canales, Rodriguez, Corona, Berterame, de la Rosa

Cruz Azul predicted lineup: Mier (GK), Piovi, Rotondi, Lira, Ditta, Huescas, Antuna, Rodriguez, Rivero, Gutierrez, Sepulveda

Fernandezhttps://timesoccertv.com/
Fernández is a soccer writer with over 5 years of experience. He covers Liga MX and MLS matches.

MORE FROM TIME SOCCER

Latest Highlights

Load more

Upcoming Matches

© 2007-2024 Time Soccer