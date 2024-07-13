Where to watch Monterrey vs Cruz Azul: Live streaming free today

Monterrey will take on Cruz Azul at the Estadio BBVA during Matchday 2 of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Both clubs will want to carry over their winning ways from last week’s successful start to their league campaigns in this encounter.
What time does Monterrey vs Cruz Azul start?
Monterrey will face Cruz Azul on Saturday, July 13th, in the second matchday of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. The kickoff is scheduled for 11:10 PM Eastern Time (ET).
|Game
|Monterrey vs Cruz Azul
|Date
|Saturday, July 13
|Times
|23:10 ET, 20:10 PT
|Stream
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
How can I watch Monterrey vs Cruz Azul?
The following television channels and online services will be broadcasting Monterrey vs Cruz Azul:
- US: fuboTV, TUDN, Univision
- Mexico: VIX, Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN
Head To Head Record
|Date
|Team
|Score
|Team
|20/05/2024
|Cruz Azul
|1-2
|Monterrey
|17/05/2024
|Monterrey
|0-1
|Cruz Azul
|15/05/2024
|Monterrey
|0-0
|Cruz Azul
|07/04/2024
|Cruz Azul
|2-1
|Monterrey
|28/08/2023
|Monterrey
|1-2
|Cruz Azul
Cruz Azul and Monterrey have played 33 times in all categories in the past few years. The results are shown below:
- Monterrey wins: 10
- Cruz Azul wins: 11
- Draws: 12
Monterrey vs Cruz Azul possible starting lineups
Monterrey predicted lineup: Andrada (GK), Vegas, Medina, Aguirre, Tagle, Meza, Canales, Rodriguez, Corona, Berterame, de la Rosa
Cruz Azul predicted lineup: Mier (GK), Piovi, Rotondi, Lira, Ditta, Huescas, Antuna, Rodriguez, Rivero, Gutierrez, Sepulveda