Where to watch Monterrey vs Cruz Azul: Live streaming free today

Monterrey will take on Cruz Azul at the Estadio BBVA during Matchday 2 of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Both clubs will want to carry over their winning ways from last week’s successful start to their league campaigns in this encounter.

What time does Monterrey vs Cruz Azul start?

Monterrey will face Cruz Azul on Saturday, July 13th, in the second matchday of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. The kickoff is scheduled for 11:10 PM Eastern Time (ET).

Game Monterrey vs Cruz Azul Date Saturday, July 13 Times 23:10 ET, 20:10 PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

How can I watch Monterrey vs Cruz Azul?

The following television channels and online services will be broadcasting Monterrey vs Cruz Azul:

US: fuboTV, TUDN, Univision

fuboTV, TUDN, Univision Mexico: VIX, Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN

Head To Head Record

Date Team Score Team 20/05/2024 Cruz Azul 1-2 Monterrey 17/05/2024 Monterrey 0-1 Cruz Azul 15/05/2024 Monterrey 0-0 Cruz Azul 07/04/2024 Cruz Azul 2-1 Monterrey 28/08/2023 Monterrey 1-2 Cruz Azul

Cruz Azul and Monterrey have played 33 times in all categories in the past few years. The results are shown below:

Monterrey wins : 10

: 10 Cruz Azul wins : 11

: 11 Draws: 12

Monterrey vs Cruz Azul possible starting lineups

Monterrey predicted lineup: Andrada (GK), Vegas, Medina, Aguirre, Tagle, Meza, Canales, Rodriguez, Corona, Berterame, de la Rosa

Cruz Azul predicted lineup: Mier (GK), Piovi, Rotondi, Lira, Ditta, Huescas, Antuna, Rodriguez, Rivero, Gutierrez, Sepulveda