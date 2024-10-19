Where to watch Roma vs Inter: TV Channel, Live stream

In the eighth round of the Italian Serie A, Roma will face off against Inter. It is an intriguing match, given that both teams are underperforming and striving to move up towards the top position now. The Roma vs Inter match will take place at Stadio Olimpico in Roma.

Inter performed well in their recent matches before the international break, securing three victories. Additionally, the club achieved victories against top-table opponents in Serie A on two occasions, winning 3-2 against both Udinese and Torino. In the midst of these meetings, Milan successfully triumphed over Crvena Zvezda in the Champions League with a score of 4:0.

However, before these achievements, the team experienced a number of setbacks. In Serie A, he suffered a defeat against Milan (1:2) and ended up with a surprising draw against Monza, finishing at 1:1. In the Champions League, Inter and Manchester City played to a stalemate, ending in a 0:0 draw. It is challenging to make any conclusive statements regarding Inzaghi’s team at this moment, as they are experiencing a lack of stability. Nonetheless, the club holds the second position in the table, trailing the leading Napoli by two points.

Roma, conversely, are experiencing a slight decline. It holds the ninth position with a total of ten points. The current standings among the rivals are closely contested, allowing the Romans the opportunity to either fall just below the middle or ascend into the top six.

However, the current success of Roma is quite difficult to comprehend. In three of their last five matches, the club has recorded draws of 0-0 against Juventus, 1-1 against Genoa, and 1-1 against Monza. In the previous two matches, the club clearly should have secured victories, as the opponents were significantly less skilled.

Italian Serie A Game Day: Sunday, 20 October, 2024

Sunday, 20 October, 2024 Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time

How to watch Roma vs Inter on TV

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1

discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1 USA: Paramount+, SiriusXM FC

Paramount+, SiriusXM FC Canada: fuboTV Canada, VIVA, Fubo Sports Network 3 Canada, TLN

fuboTV Canada, VIVA, Fubo Sports Network 3 Canada, TLN Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2

beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2 Italy: SKY Go Italia, DAZN Italia, 214 DAZN Zona

Roma vs Inter predicted lineup

Roma predicted lineup: Mile Svilar, Gianluca Mancini, Evan NDicka, Mario Hermoso, Zeki Celik, Manu Koné, Bryan Cristante, Angeliño, Paulo Dybala, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Artem Dovbyk.

Inter Milan predicted lineup: Yann Sommer, Benjamin Pavard, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Matteo Darmian, Nicolò Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Federico Dimarco, Marcus Thuram, Lautaro Javier Martinez.