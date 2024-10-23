Where to watch Young Boys vs Inter: TV Channel, Preview and Prediction

The Champions League’s third round will feature Young Boys vs Inter. Surprisingly, the home team advanced to the European Cup after securing qualification against Galatasaray.

Stadio Olimpico, Roma

Meanwhile, the home team experienced a challenging beginning in the championship, remaining in last place for an extended period. However, it has now managed to climb a bit higher following two victories. However, it ultimately did not save the coach. Young Boys is currently facing challenges as a team. It is searching for its identity and its purpose. It still has a really hard time in the Champions League. It is evident that facing Inter will pose significant challenges.

Inter stands out as a strong contender for the Champions League, and their performance in the league has seen notable improvement. The team possesses a strong roster. Inter began their European Cup campaign positively, securing a 0-0 draw with Manchester City and a decisive 4-0 victory over Crvena Zvezda. Inzaghi effectively utilises squad rotation, allowing players who are not in the league’s starting line-up to participate in the Champions League. Taremi, for instance, proves to be quite valuable in this capacity as a rotation player.

You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

Competition: UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Game Day: Wednesday, 23 October, 2024

Wednesday, 23 October, 2024 Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time

20:00 UK Time Stadium: Stadion Wankdorf, Bern

How to watch Young Boys vs Inter on TV

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, tabii, TNT Sports 7

discovery+, discovery+ App, tabii, TNT Sports 7 USA: Paramount+, ViX, CBS Sports Golazo

Paramount+, ViX, CBS Sports Golazo Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport Italy: Amazon Prime Video, tabii

Young Boys vs Inter Prediction

Young Boys will hope Magnin can stabilise the ship, but Wednesday’s match with Inter will unlikely end in a win. The Swiss have only kept one clean sheet all season and will be lucky to keep the score down today. The Nerazzurri should easily beat Young Boys with their staunch defence, active midfield, and seasoned front line.

Prediction: Young Boys 0-3 Inter

Young Boys vs Inter predicted lineup

Young Boys (4-4-2): Ballmoos (GK); Conté, Benito, Camara, Athekame; Niasse, Monterio, Males, Ugrinic; Itten, Elia

Inter Milan (3-5-2): Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Çalhanoğlu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez