Where to watch Young Boys vs Inter: TV Channel, Preview and Prediction

The Champions League’s third round will feature Young Boys vs Inter. Surprisingly, the home team advanced to the European Cup after securing qualification against Galatasaray.
Meanwhile, the home team experienced a challenging beginning in the championship, remaining in last place for an extended period. However, it has now managed to climb a bit higher following two victories. However, it ultimately did not save the coach. Young Boys is currently facing challenges as a team. It is searching for its identity and its purpose. It still has a really hard time in the Champions League. It is evident that facing Inter will pose significant challenges.
Inter stands out as a strong contender for the Champions League, and their performance in the league has seen notable improvement. The team possesses a strong roster. Inter began their European Cup campaign positively, securing a 0-0 draw with Manchester City and a decisive 4-0 victory over Crvena Zvezda. Inzaghi effectively utilises squad rotation, allowing players who are not in the league’s starting line-up to participate in the Champions League. Taremi, for instance, proves to be quite valuable in this capacity as a rotation player.
You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.
Young Boys vs Inter date & kick-off time
- Competition: UEFA Champions League
- Game Day: Wednesday, 23 October, 2024
- Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time
- Stadium: Stadion Wankdorf, Bern
How to watch Young Boys vs Inter on TV
- UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, tabii, TNT Sports 7
- USA: Paramount+, ViX, CBS Sports Golazo
- Canada: DAZN Canada
- Australia: Stan Sport
- Italy: Amazon Prime Video, tabii
Young Boys vs Inter Prediction
Young Boys will hope Magnin can stabilise the ship, but Wednesday’s match with Inter will unlikely end in a win. The Swiss have only kept one clean sheet all season and will be lucky to keep the score down today. The Nerazzurri should easily beat Young Boys with their staunch defence, active midfield, and seasoned front line.
Prediction: Young Boys 0-3 Inter
Young Boys vs Inter predicted lineup
Young Boys (4-4-2): Ballmoos (GK); Conté, Benito, Camara, Athekame; Niasse, Monterio, Males, Ugrinic; Itten, Elia
Inter Milan (3-5-2): Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Çalhanoğlu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez