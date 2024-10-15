Will League One’s Hollywood Duo Go Toe-to-Toe For the Title?

In the traditional tapestry of English football, the 2024/25 League One season brings an unusual narrative filled with the glitz of Hollywood. Usually, the third tier of the EFL features underdogs trying to scratch and claw their way to the Championship, with the occasional big hitter such as Sheffield Wednesday or Derby County standing out. This year, however, two of America’s biggest superstars – Tom Brady and Ryan Reynolds – are involved, and are drawing more attention to the league than ever before.

Source: Unsplash

Birmingham City’s Quest for Redemption

Birmingham City is a club steeped in history, bouncing between the Premier League and the second tier with regular aplomb in recent years. However, last term delivered a shocking blow when they suffered relegation to League One for the first time in three decades. The setback was considerably hard to take as it coincided with NFL legend and seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady’s first season as a minority shareholder.

Following their relegation, the Blues became the clear giants of the third tier, and the bookies have sat up and taken note. The latest League 1 betting odds make the St. Andrew’s outfit a short-priced -275 favorite for the title. Given Brady’s involvement with the club, this should come as no surprise.

While Brady’s expertise is in American football, his global brand and dedication to sporting excellence add a new dimension to Birmingham’s ambitions. After a difficult first year, things are finally looking up for the Blues.

Websites providing online football predictions didn’t think the Blues could beat fellow American-owned Wrexham in a recent clash between League One’s two top teams. But the Blues proved the doubters wrong, securing a commanding 3-1 victory, highlighted by a brace from Jack Marriott. This win solidified their position as the team to beat in League One, a status backed by their significant summer spending spree.

His role extends beyond mere ownership; he’s actively involved in advising on health, nutrition, and sports science, aiming to elevate the club’s standards and restore its reputation. The club’s chairman, Tom Wagner, acknowledged the need for patience, emphasizing that “success does not come overnight.” But after spending over £30m on new signings, it’s clear the club is intent on achieving success as soon as possible.

Wrexham’s Hollywood-Backed Rise

One team already basking in success is Wrexham. The club’s Hollywood fairytale began in 2020 when movie star Ryan Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney took an interest in the struggling North Wales outfit. Since the successful takeover, the duo have sustainably pumped millions into the club, orchestrating back-to-back promotions as well as upgrading the club’s crumbling Racecourse Ground.

Under Reynolds and McElhenney’s ownership, Wrexham has experienced a true renaissance, rising from the National League to League One, their highest position in the football pyramid in 20 years. Their Hollywood-backed adventure has made Wrexham a global phenomenon, not only due to their on-field success but also thanks to the hit docuseries ‘Welcome to Wrexham,’ which was a global success.

Reynolds and McElhenney’s approach blends entertainment with genuine footballing ambition. The Red Dragons aren’t just aiming to survive in League One, they are aiming for yet another promotion. With the club currently sitting second in the table, only a brave punter would bet against them reaching the Championship.