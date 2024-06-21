Argentina squad Copa America 2024: Lionel Scaloni’s team line-up

Argentina has announced a provisional squad for the upcoming Copa America. Lionel Messi will once again lead Argentina squad Copa America 2024 as the reigning world champions look to add another Copa America trophy to their collection. Assuming they come out on top, they will become the most successful continental team, surpassing Uruguay’s fifteen trophies.

Lionel Scaloni, Head Coach of the Argentina National Team

The 2021 competition final was the beginning of a magnificent period for the world’s champions as they defeated Brazil at home. This set the stage for their spectacular march to global Cup success in Qatar, when they defeated France on penalties.

The tournament starts on June 20 with the opening match of Group A and the competition as a whole, against Canada at Mercedes Benz Stadium. After that, they face off against Chile at MetLife Stadium and Peru at Hard Rock Stadium.

MORE: Copa America 2024 stadiums

Argentina squad Copa America 2024

Goalkeepers:

Franco Armani (River Plate)

Geronimo Rulli (Ajax)

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

Defenders:

Gonzalo Montiel (Nottingham Forest)

Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid)

Leonardo Balerdi (Olympique de Marseille)

Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur)

German Pezzella (Real Betis)

Lucas Martinez Quarta (Fiorentina)

Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica)

Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United)

Marcos Acuna (Sevilla)

Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon)

Valentin Barco (Brighton)

Midfielders:

Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis)

Leandro Paredes (Roma)

Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)

Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid)

Exequiel Palacios (Bayern Leverkusen)

Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea)

Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur)

Angel Di Maria (Benfica)

Valentin Carboni (AC Monza)

Forwards:

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid)

Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United)

Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina)

Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

Julian Alvarez (Manchester City)

Manager

After significant controversy surrounding his 2018 hiring (including criticism from Diego Maradona), Scaloni has shown his naysayers they were mistaken by claiming the World Cup and Copa America in his first three tournament appearances. The 45-year-old is making his senior coaching debut, but he has already assembled a formidable squad that will be tough to defeat at the 2024 Copa America.

Key Player

Lionel Messi has been honoured with the highly esteemed FIFA Ballon d’Or award an unprecedented eight times. In 2012, he shattered Gerd Muller’s longstanding record for most goals scored in a single calendar year, scoring an astonishing 91 goals in all competitions. He holds the record for the most goals scored in his country’s history, surpassing 100 goals at a remarkable pace of over a goal per game. Considering that the tournament is taking place in the USA where he plays his club football, Messi is expected to be more at ease for Copa America. This should enable him to showcase his top-notch skills and overpower his rivals.

Argentina Copa America 2024 Fixtures

Date Time (ET) Match Venue June 20 8 p.m. Argentina vs Canada Mercedes Benz Stadium, GA June 25 9 p.m. Chile vs Argentina MetLife Stadium, NJ June 29 8 p.m. Argentina vs Peru Hard Rock Stadium, FL

MORE: Copa America 2024 Schedule