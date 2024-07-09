Argentina vs Canada: Where to watch, live stream, TV channel, kick-off time

Argentina secured a convincing victory over Canada in the group stage, but it would be unwise to assume that the Albiceleste will have an effortless win in the semifinal on 9 July.

MetLife Stadium

The Argentine national team did not face the toughest competition in their group at the America’s Cup. However, they were still considered the clear favourite throughout the tournament. Lionel Scaloni’s team breezed through the group stage, effortlessly winning all three games and securing the top spot. However, during the quarter-finals, they came close to collapsing against Ecuador. The regular time ended in a 1-1 draw, but Argentina showed their strength in the penalty shootout.

The Canadian team has become a major sensation in the America’s Cup. Despite not being seen as a strong contender to advance from their group, Jesse Marsch’s team surprised everyone by finishing second after starting the tournament with a 0-2 defeat to Argentina. Canada caused quite a stir in the quarter-finals when they eliminated a strong Venezuela team in a thrilling penalty shoot-out.

When is Argentina vs Canada kickoff?

Date: Tuesday, July 9

Tuesday, July 9 Time: 8 pm ET

8 pm ET Venue: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, New Jerse

What TV channel is Argentina vs Canada on?

The 2024 Copa America match between Argentina and Canada will be widely available to watch and stream live in the United States. The game will be televised on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) and can also be streamed through the following services:

Fubo TV – Offers a 7-day free trial to new subscribers, providing access to FS1 and other Copa America matches.

Sling TV (Sling Blue package) – Includes FS1 and other Fox Sports channels for live streaming.

Univision and TUDN – The Spanish-language broadcast rights holders, with streams available.

ViX – The Univision-owned streaming platform will also carry the match.

DirecTV Stream – Another live TV streaming service that includes FS1 in its channel lineup.

Argentina: DGO, TyC Sports

Australia: Optus Sport

Canada: TSN, RDS

Mexico: Azteca, TUDN

Spain: Movistar

UK: This match will be shown in the UK on Premier Sport Player’s platforms.

USA: fuboTV, TUDN, Univision

MORE: Copa America 2024 Schedule

Head-to-Head Record

21/06/2024 – CONMEBOL Copa America: Argentina 2 – 0 Canada

– CONMEBOL Copa America: Argentina 2 – 0 Canada 24/05/2010 – Friendly: Argentina 5 – 0 Canada

– Friendly: Argentina 5 – 0 Canada 17/10/1975 – Pan American Games: Canada 0 – 2 Argentina

– Pan American Games: Canada 0 – 2 Argentina 07/08/1971 – Pan American Games: Argentina 2 – 0 Canada

Possible line-ups

Argentina: Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolás Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernández (Leandro Paredes); Lionel Messi, Ángel Di María, Julián Álvarez (Lautaro Martínez)

Canada: Maxime Crépeau; Alistair Johnston, Moïse Bombito, Derek Cornelius, Alphonso Davies; Richmond Laryea, Jonathan Osorio, Stephen Eustáquio, Jacob Shaffelburg; Jonathan David, Cyle Larin