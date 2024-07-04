Argentina, the current world champions and winners of the Copa America, will play Ecuador in the last eight of the event at NRG Stadium in Houston on Thursday. They will be trying to keep their perfect record in the United States.

The Argentine national team entered the America’s Cup as one of the top contenders and has certainly lived up to that reputation. Lionel Scaloni’s team displayed flawless performance in the group stage, defeating Canada (2-0), Chile (1-0), and Peru (2-0). With a perfect record, they confidently advanced to the quarter-finals.

Ecuador was not initially considered one of the top five contenders to win the America’s Cup. However, they defied expectations and made it to the quarter-finals. Despite a disappointing 1-2 loss to Venezuela in the first round, Felix Sanchez Bas’ team faced a challenging task. However, they managed to turn things around with an impressive 3-1 victory over Jamaica and a goalless draw with Mexico. These results allowed them to secure a spot in the quarter-finals, finishing in second place.

When is Argentina vs Ecuador kickoff?

Date: Thursday, July 4

Thursday, July 4 Time: 9 pm ET

What TV channel is Argentina vs Ecuador on?

The 2024 Copa America match between Argentina and Peru will be widely available to watch and stream live in the United States. The game will be televised on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) and can also be streamed through the following services:

Fubo TV – Offers a 7-day free trial to new subscribers, providing access to FS1 and other Copa America matches.

Sling TV (Sling Blue package) – Includes FS1 and other Fox Sports channels for live streaming.

Univision and TUDN – The Spanish-language broadcast rights holders, with streams available.

ViX – The Univision-owned streaming platform will also carry the match.

DirecTV Stream – Another live TV streaming service that includes FS1 in its channel lineup.

Argentina: DGO, TyC Sports

Australia: Optus Sport

Canada: TSN, RDS

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports

Mexico: Azteca, TUDN

Spain: Movistar

UK: This match will be shown in the UK on Premier Sport Player’s platforms.

USA: fuboTV, TUDN, Univision

Head-to-Head Record

10/06/2024 – Friendly: Argentina 1 – 0 Ecuador

– Friendly: Argentina 1 – 0 Ecuador 08/09/2023 – CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers: Argentina 1 – 0 Ecuador

– CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers: Argentina 1 – 0 Ecuador 30/03/2022 – CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers: Ecuador 1 – 1 Argentina

– CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers: Ecuador 1 – 1 Argentina 04/07/2021 – CONMEBOL Copa America: Argentina 3 – 0 Ecuador

– CONMEBOL Copa America: Argentina 3 – 0 Ecuador 09/10/2020 – CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers: Argentina 1 – 0 Ecuador

Possible line-ups

Argentina starting lineup (4-3-3): E. Martinez (GK), Molina, Romero, Li. Martinez, Tagliafico, Di Maria, De Paul, Mac Allister, Messi, La. Martinez, Alvarez

Ecuador starting lineup (4-2-3-1): Dominguez (GK), Preciado, Torres, Pacho, Hincapie, Franco, M. Caicedo, Minda, Paez, Sarmiento, Valencia