Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream, lineups and how to watch on TV

The ninth round of the English championship features a crucial matchup of the season: Arsenal vs Liverpool. The teams are currently engaged in a battle for leadership, with victories nearly within their grasp.
Liverpool is performing exceptionally well. Since the beginning of the season, the club has managed to secure victory only once – against Nottingham Forest, which may be considered an exception to the norm. In every other match, the Reds have emerged victorious.
Liverpool is currently at the top of the Premier League. Indeed, it occurred due to multiple draws involving Manchester City. The distance separating them is now just one point. In the Champions League, the Merseysiders are currently at the top, sharing first place with Aston Villa. The transition of Arne Slot taking over from Jurgen Kolpp has clearly proceeded smoothly, with the team performing even better in some respects, winning with greater confidence.
Arsenal had been performing quite confidently in the Premier League until recently, having drawn a couple of times, including a match against Man City that ended 2:2. However, the Gunners faced challenges on the road, and several key players were unavailable. In the most recent round of the EPL, Arteta’s team suffered a defeat against Bournemouth, delivering a poor performance that resulted in no points earned. At the same time, there was certainly an influence on the early removal of Saliba at the 30-minute mark.
Throughout the remaining meetings, Arsenal displayed a sense of confidence. The club consistently achieved victory. The players consist of the best individuals across all positions. Due to the defeat in the previous round, the club is trailing the leaders, positioned in third place, with a three and four-point gap separating them from Man City and Liverpool. Arsenal are excelling in the Champions League, having already secured a commanding victory over PSG.
Arsenal vs Liverpool date & kick-off time
- Competition: Premier League
- Game Day: Sunday, 27 October 2024
- Kick-off Time: 15:00 UK Time
- Stadium: Emirates Stadium, London
Where to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool
|Country
|Streaming Services
|UK
|Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live
|USA
|Peacock, SiriusXM FC
|Canada
|fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada
|Australia
|Optus Sport
|Italy
|SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Arena
|France
|Free, myCANAL, Canal+ France, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Live 3
|Germany
|Sky Go, WOW, RTL+, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event
|Portugal
|DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal
|Spain
|Movistar+, DAZN Spain, Movistar Liga de Campeones, DAZN 1
Arsenal vs Liverpool prediction
Even without several important players, Liverpool still looks like they can defeat anybody. Mohamed Salah, who should face whoever is available on Arsenal’s left flank, could have a huge game. If Salah continues to play at his season-best level, the Reds should come out on top.
Prediction: Arsenal 0-1 Liverpool
Arsenal vs Liverpool possible lineups
Arsenal predicted lineup (4-3-3): Raya (GK), White, Gabriel, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Rice, Merino, Partey, Sterling, Havertz, Martinelli
Liverpool predicted lineup (4-3-3): Kelleher (GK), Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Jones, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Salah, Nunez, Gakpo
How can I watch the Arsenal match highlights?
The highlights video will be available on the Arsenal highlights page shortly after the game.
Match of the Day will have highlights on BBC One on Sunday.