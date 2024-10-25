Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream, lineups and how to watch on TV

The ninth round of the English championship features a crucial matchup of the season: Arsenal vs Liverpool. The teams are currently engaged in a battle for leadership, with victories nearly within their grasp.

Emirates Stadium, London

Liverpool is performing exceptionally well. Since the beginning of the season, the club has managed to secure victory only once – against Nottingham Forest, which may be considered an exception to the norm. In every other match, the Reds have emerged victorious.

Liverpool is currently at the top of the Premier League. Indeed, it occurred due to multiple draws involving Manchester City. The distance separating them is now just one point. In the Champions League, the Merseysiders are currently at the top, sharing first place with Aston Villa. The transition of Arne Slot taking over from Jurgen Kolpp has clearly proceeded smoothly, with the team performing even better in some respects, winning with greater confidence.

Arsenal had been performing quite confidently in the Premier League until recently, having drawn a couple of times, including a match against Man City that ended 2:2. However, the Gunners faced challenges on the road, and several key players were unavailable. In the most recent round of the EPL, Arteta’s team suffered a defeat against Bournemouth, delivering a poor performance that resulted in no points earned. At the same time, there was certainly an influence on the early removal of Saliba at the 30-minute mark.

Throughout the remaining meetings, Arsenal displayed a sense of confidence. The club consistently achieved victory. The players consist of the best individuals across all positions. Due to the defeat in the previous round, the club is trailing the leaders, positioned in third place, with a three and four-point gap separating them from Man City and Liverpool. Arsenal are excelling in the Champions League, having already secured a commanding victory over PSG.

Arsenal vs Liverpool date & kick-off time

Competition: Premier League

Premier League Game Day: Sunday, 27 October 2024

Sunday, 27 October 2024 Kick-off Time : 15:00 UK Time

: 15:00 UK Time Stadium: Emirates Stadium, London

Where to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool

Country Streaming Services UK Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live USA Peacock, SiriusXM FC Canada fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada Australia Optus Sport Italy SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Arena France Free, myCANAL, Canal+ France, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Live 3 Germany Sky Go, WOW, RTL+, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event Portugal DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal Spain Movistar+, DAZN Spain, Movistar Liga de Campeones, DAZN 1

Arsenal vs Liverpool prediction

Even without several important players, Liverpool still looks like they can defeat anybody. Mohamed Salah, who should face whoever is available on Arsenal’s left flank, could have a huge game. If Salah continues to play at his season-best level, the Reds should come out on top.

Prediction: Arsenal 0-1 Liverpool

Arsenal vs Liverpool possible lineups

Arsenal predicted lineup (4-3-3): Raya (GK), White, Gabriel, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Rice, Merino, Partey, Sterling, Havertz, Martinelli

Liverpool predicted lineup (4-3-3): Kelleher (GK), Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Jones, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

How can I watch the Arsenal match highlights?

The highlights video will be available on the Arsenal highlights page shortly after the game.

will have highlights on BBC One on Sunday.