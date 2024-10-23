Atalanta vs Celtic live stream: Prediction, TV channel, kick-off time

In their third UEFA Champions League match of the season, Italian powerhouses Atalanta prepare to host Scottish champions Celtic. The Atalanta vs Celtic match will take place at Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.

Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo

Recently, Atalanta went on a mini-streak of three victories in their matches. It won 5-1 over Genoa and 2-0 against Venice in Serie A, although facing not the toughest opponents. The Bergamo club had previously won 3-0 over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League’s round of 16.

The squad had a poor record of success prior to this series. Even the relative newcomer Como has fallen in the championship so far this season, with a score of 2:3. Still, Gasperini’s wards aren’t exactly flying high in Serie A. Even in the Champions League’s preliminary phase, they were unsuccessful. Even if a draw with Arsenal might be considered a win. Particularly since Atalanta made many assertions during this meeting.

However, Celtic began the European Cup with two games in which they displayed a marked lack of consistency. It has a goal differential of 6:8, which is common for teams after five or six rounds. Actually, it was the Scots who blasted Borussia Dortmund 1:7 following a self-assured 5:1 victory against Slovan. As a result, the squad fell from first to second place.

Celtic were unstoppable in the league until very recently. However, he suffered his first point loss over the weekend, playing to a 2–2 draw against Aberdeen, a formidable opponent. Even though Aberdeen has more points than the Hoops, the Hoops are still leading the competition.

When does Atalanta vs Celtic kick-off?

Competition: UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Game Day: Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Wednesday, October 23, 2024 Kick-off: 17:45 UK Time

17:45 UK Time Stadium: Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo

How to watch Atalanta vs Celtic on TV

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, tabii, TNT Sports 4, Talksport 2 Radio UK

discovery+, discovery+ App, tabii, TNT Sports 4, Talksport 2 Radio UK USA: Paramount+, ViX

Paramount+, ViX Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Stan Sport

Atalanta vs Celtic Prediction

Given Atalanta’s good record and unblemished start to the Champions League and Celtic’s huge loss to Borussia Dortmund last time out, a home win on Wednesday appears likely.

Prediction: Atalanta 2-1 Celtic

Atalanta vs Celtic possible lineups

Atalanta (3-4-2-1): Carnesecchi (GK); De Roon, Hien, Djimsiti; Bellanova, Ederson, Pasalic, Zappacosta; De Ketelaere, Lookman; Retegui

Celtic (4-3-3): Schmeichel (GK); Johnston, Trusty, Scales, Valle; McGregor, Engels, Hatate; Kuhn, Idah, Maeda