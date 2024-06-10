Belgium squad Euro 2024: Domenico Tedesco’s team line-up

The Belgium squad Euro 2024 has been revealed as Domenico Tedesco’s Red Devils get ready for the summer’s competition. Significantly, Tedesco has selected just 25 players for his final roster, which is one player less than the 26 allowed by UEFA for the competition.

Domenico Tedesco, Head Coach of the Belgium National Team

Thibaut Courtois, the Real Madrid keeper, has been excluded from the Belgium team for Euro 2024, even though he was expected to play in the Champions League final on Saturday. Courtois departed from the Belgium team in June when he was not chosen as captain after Eden Hazard’s retirement, resulting in a public argument with coach Domenico Tedesco.

Belgium will travel to Frankfurt on June 17 to play Slovakia in the opening group encounter. The match will take place in Frankfurt. The Red Devils will face Romania in Cologne five days later, and Ukraine will be their opponent in the final group match, which will take place in Stuttgart on June 26.

Belgium confirmed squad for Euro 2024

Goalkeepers:

Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg)

Thomas Kaminski (Luton Town)

Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest)

Defenders:

Timothy Castagne (Fulham)

Maxim De Cuyper (Club Brugge)

Wout Faes (Leicester City)

Thomas Meunier (Trabzonspor)

Arthur Theate (Rennes)

Jan Vertonghen (Anderlecht)

Zeno Debast (Anderlecht)

Midfielders:

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Orel Mangala (Lyon, on loan from Nottingham Forest)

Amadou Onana (Everton)

Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa)

Arthur Vermeeren (Atletico Madrid)

Axel Witsel (Atletico Madrid)

Aster Vranckx (Wolfsburg)

Forwards:

Johan Bakayoko (PSV Eindhoven)

Yannick Carrasco (Al-Shabab)

Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta, on loan from AC Milan)

Jeremy Doku (Manchester City)

Romelu Lukaku (Roma, on loan from Chelsea)

Dodi Lukebakio (Sevilla)

Lois Openda (RB Leipzig)

Leandro Trossard (Arsenal)

Manager

Tedesco took over as Belgium manager in February 2023 and has done well in his first international job. The Italian manager, who was raised in Germany, has not lost a match in charge of Manchester United since winning the German Cup with RB Leipzig in 2022. Tedesco thinks that the best way to play is to split the pitch well, like a fighter, and get the ball back whenever possible. To handle changes, he also encourages striking with balance and organisation.

Key Player

Kevin De Bruyne, who plays for Manchester City and is a member of the “Golden Generation” of Belgium, holds the record for the most caps earned by a midfielder in the history of the nation and is also one of the most prolific goal scorers in Belgium. In addition to being the primary source of inspiration for the Belgian national team, he has competed for Belgium in five major events, including the two most recent European Championships.

