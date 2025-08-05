On Friday, August 8, Birmingham City will play host to Ipswich Town at St. Andrew’s at Knighthead Park in the 2025/26 EFL Championship opening round. It will be an interesting early-season test as the two clubs are coming to the Championship from different places—Ipswich from the Premier League and Birmingham from League One. The Birmingham City vs Ipswich Town match will kick off at 20:00 UK Time.

When is Birmingham City vs Ipswich Town?

Competition: English Championship

English Championship Game Day: Friday, 8 August 2025

Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time

19:45 UK Time Stadium: St. Andrew’s @ Knighthead Park, Birmingham

After a six-game winning run at the close of last season, Birmingham City were promoted and felt confident going into this year. Their preseason performance has been inconsistent, with a tendency towards low-scoring encounters. Their new manager, Chris Davies, has them well-organised defensively, so everyone is hopeful.

Under Kieran McKenna, retooled Ipswich Town have looked slick in preseason, defeating teams like Aberdeen and BW Linz. The visitors’ success will depend on how well they adjust to the high-pressure, unpredictable nature of the Championship.

Where to watch Birmingham City vs Ipswich Town

UK: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football, TalkSport Radio UK

USA: Paramount+, fuboTV, CBS Sports Network

Paramount+, fuboTV, CBS Sports Network Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: beIN Sports Connect

Birmingham City vs Ipswich Town squads

Birmingham City possible lineup: Ryan Allsop, Alfons Sampsted, Kevin Long, Krystian Bielik, Alex Cochrane, Iwata, Doyle, Alfie Willumsson, Kodai Fujimoto, Oliver Hansson, Jay Stansfield

Ipswich Town possible lineup: Arijanet Muric, Leif Davis, Jacob Greaves, Luke Woolfenden, Kayden Johnson, Jack Taylor, Azor Matusiwa, Jaden Philogene, Omari Hutchinson, Clarke, George Hirst