Bochum vs Bayern Munich live stream: Free links, TV channel, Lineups

After suffering a crushing Champions League loss to Barcelona, Bayern Munich will go to Bochum on Sunday, October 27 in an effort to get back on track. The Bochum vs Bayern Munich match will kick off at 13:30 UK Time.

The last time these two sides met was on February 18, when Bochum, managed by Markus Feldhoff, shocked the league with a 3-2 home victory.

Last weekend, Bochum lost 3-1 to Hoffenheim at the PreZero Arena, continuing their poor Bundesliga season. Feldhoff’s squad has failed to secure a victory in any of their seven league games, going down 6–1, with 17 goals allowed and 7 goals scored.

If Bochum were to win, they would tie 16th-place St. Pauli for the Bundesliga’s lowest spot, but they only have one point. Meanwhile, Barcelona crushed Bayern at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, condemning Bayern to a second straight Champions League loss.

What time does Bochum vs Bayern Munich kick off?

Competition: German Bundesliga

German Bundesliga Game Day: Sunday, 27 October 2024

Sunday, 27 October 2024 Kick-off: 13:30 UK Time

13:30 UK Time Stadium: Vonovia Ruhrstadion, Bochum

Bochum vs Bayern Munich live stream, TV channel

If you’re looking for the best way to catch the Bochum vs Bayern Munich live stream, you’re in luck. Several options are available, depending on where you are in the world.

Country Streaming Services UK Sky Go UK, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Mix USA ESPN+, ESPN App Canada DAZN Canada Australia beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3 Italy SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 259 Germany DAZN Germany, DAZN2 Germany France beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports 2 Portugal DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 4 Portugal Spain DAZN Spain

Bochum vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Bayern, still recovering from their embarrassing defeat to Barcelona, return to league action to restore some pride. Considering the significant disparity in quality and depth between the two teams, anticipate a decisive victory for Kompany’s squad.

Prediction: Bochum 0-3 Bayern Munich

Bochum vs Bayern Munich possible lineups

VfL Bochum: Drewes, Passlack, Ordets, Medic, Wittek, Sissoko, Losilla, Broschinski, D. de Wit, Kwarteng, Hofmann

Bayern Munich: Neuer, Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Davies, Kimmich, Palhinha, Olise, Musiala, Gnabry, Kane