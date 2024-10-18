Bournemouth vs Arsenal: kick-off time, how to watch on TV, live stream online

Arsenal will be at the top of the Premier League table on Saturday evening if they successfully navigate Bournemouth’s challenge at the Vitality Stadium. The Bournemouth vs Arsenal match will kick off at 17:30 UK Time.

Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth

Arsenal is experiencing another impressive season. The team is competing for the top position in the EPL and appears to have only grown more powerful since last season. Nonetheless, injuries can impede more successful performances. In September, Edegaard, who was central to Arteta’s team’s performance throughout the match, was sidelined for an extended period, and now Saka is also out due to an injury.

Arsenal currently holds third place in the table with 17 points. Liverpool and Man City surpass it by the smallest margin of points. The Gunners had the opportunity to take the lead, yet they ended up with two draws in their recent matches – a 1:1 against Brighton and a challenging 2:2 with Manchester City. The club played to a draw in the first round of the Champions League against Atalanta (0-0), but then went on to secure a convincing victory over PSG (2-0).

Bournemouth can only dream of the European Cup, of course. For him, maintaining a position in the Premier League is of the utmost importance. Currently, the Cherries are managing this challenge well, sitting in 13th place in the table with eight points. Nonetheless, the recent performances of Iraola’s team raise some uncertainties.

Competition: English Premier League

English Premier League Game Day: Saturday, 19 October 2024

Saturday, 19 October 2024 Kick-off Time : 17:30 UK Time

: 17:30 UK Time Stadium: Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Dorset

Country Streaming Services UK Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live USA fuboTV, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC, Telemundo, SiriusXM FC Canada fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada Australia Optus Sport Italy SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K France myCANAL, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Premier League, Canal+ Live 6 Germany Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League Portugal DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal Spain Movistar+, DAZN Spain, DAZN 1

Bournemouth vs Arsenal predicted lineups

Bournemouth possible lineup: Kepa; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Cook, Christie; Semenyo, Tavernier, Sinisterra; Evanilson

Arsenal possible lineup: Raya; Partey, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Merino, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Jesus, Trossard

