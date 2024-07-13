Canada vs Uruguay: How to watch live, stream link free

The third-place playoff for the Copa America in 2024 will take place on Saturday night at the Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina. The match will see Canada playing against Uruguay.

After finishing in second place in Group A, Canada advanced to the semifinals, where they were defeated by Argentina by a score of 2-0. Argentina is the only team that has succeeded in defeating Canada throughout the tournament.

Uruguay had an impressive run in the group-stage, winning all their matches and only conceding one goal. They showcased their defensive skills by defeating Brazil in the quarter-finals on penalties. However, their luck ran out in the semi-finals when they were defeated 1-0 by a determined Colombia team, who played with 10 men for the entire second half of the overwhelming match on Wednesday.

What time is Canada vs Uruguay?

Date: Saturday, July 13

Time: 8 pm ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

What TV channel is Canada vs Uruguay on?

The 2024 Copa America match between Canada and Uruguay will be widely available to watch and stream live in the United States. The game will be televised on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) and can also be streamed through the following services:

Fubo TV – Offers a 7-day free trial to new subscribers, providing access to FS1 and other Copa America matches.

Sling TV (Sling Blue package) – Includes FS1 and other Fox Sports channels for live streaming.

Univision and TUDN – The Spanish-language broadcast rights holders, with streams available.

ViX – The Univision-owned streaming platform will also carry the match.

DirecTV Stream – Another live TV streaming service that includes FS1 in its channel lineup.

Argentina: DGO, TyC Sports

Australia: Optus Sport

Canada: TSN, RDS

Spain: Movistar

UK: This match will be shown in the UK on Premier Sport Player’s platforms.

Uruguay: DIRECTV Sports, DGO

USA: fuboTV, TUDN, Univision

Head-to-Head Record

27/09/2022 – Friendly: Canada 0 – 2 Uruguay

Possible line-ups

Canada possible starting lineup: Crepeau; Johnston, Bombito, Miller, Davies; Laryea, Osorio, Eustaquio, Shaffelburg; David, Larin

Uruguay possible starting lineup: Rochet; Nandez, Gimenez, Olivera, Vina; Valverde, Ugarte; Pellistri, De Arrascaeta, M. Araujo; Nunez