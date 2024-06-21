Chile Copa America 2024 squad: Ricardo Gareca’s team line-up

With two Copa America championships under their belts, Chile is one of the most successful squads in history. They rank among the winning teams of the competition. The Chile squad Copa America 2024, which won the title in 2015 and 2016, is prepared to take home the trophy in 2024.

Ricardo Gareca, Head Coach of the Chile National Team

Chile’s team has a good mix of experienced players and young, energetic players. More experienced players like Arturo Vidal and Gary Medel help lead the team and bring a lot of useful insight. Newcomers like Ben Brereton Díaz and Marcelino Núñez bring fresh enthusiasm to the group. With players like Guillermo Maripán and Gabriel Suazo, the defence should be strong, and the middle and forward lines should be creative and powerful.

Chile will have a tough time getting out of Group A. On June 21, they will take on Peru in an intense opening encounter. On June 25, they will have a historic showdown with Argentina, their neighbours, and on June 29, they will play Canada to wrap up the group stage.

MORE: Copa America 2024 stadiums

Chile squad Copa America 2024

Goalkeepers:

Claudio Bravo (Real Betis)

Brayan Cortes (Colo-Colo)

Gabriel Arias (Racing)

Vicente Reyes (Norwich City)

Lawrence Vigouroux (Burnley)

Defenders:

Gary Medel (Vasco de Gama)

Mauricio Isla (Independiente)

Eugenio Mena (Universidad Catolica)

Guillermo Maripan (Monaco)

Paulo Diaz (River Plate)

Enzo Roco (Al-Tai)

Gabriel Suazo (Toulouse)

Sebastian Vegas (Monterrey)

Francisco Sierralta (Watford)

Oscar Opazo (Colo-Colo)

Igor Lichnovsky (Club America)

Benjamin Kuscevic (Fortaleza)

Matías Catalan (Talleres)

Nicolas Diaz (Tijuana)

Felipe Loyola (Huachipato)

Nicolas Fernandez (Audax Italiano)

Erick Wiemberg (Colo-Colo)

Thomas Galdames (Godoy Cruz)

Midfielders:

Arturo Vidal (Colo-Colo)

Marcelo Diaz (Universidad de Chile)

Erick Pulgar (Flamengo)

Diego Valdes (Club America)

Marcelino Nunez (Norwich City)

Claudio Baeza (Toluca)

Esteban Pavez (Colo-Colo)

Pablo Galdames (Vasco de Gama)

Felipe Mendez (CSKA Moscow)

Rodrigo Echeverria (Huracan)

Dario Osorio (Midtjylland)

Williams Alarcon (Huracan)

Cesar Perez (Union La Calera)

Lucas Assadi (Universidad de Chile)

Vicente Pizarro (Colo-Colo)

Luciano Cabral (Coquimbo Unido)

Ulises Ortegoza (Talleres)

Forwards:

Alexis Sanchez (Inter Milan)

Eduardo Vargas (Atletico Mineiro)

Ben Brereton Diaz (Sheffield United)

Jean Meneses (Toluca)

Diego Rubio (Toluca)

Victor Davila (CSKA Moscow)

Felipe Mora (Portland Timbers)

Alexander Aravena (Universidad Catolica)

Diego Valencia (Atromitos)

Marcos Bolados (Colo-Colo)

Cristian Zavala (Colo-Colo)

Maximiliano Guerrero (Universidad de Chile)

Steffan Pino (Deportes Iquique)

Gonzalo Tapia (Universidad Catolica)

Manager

Ricardo Gareca’s most memorable managerial performance was leading Peru to the 2019 Copa America final, the country’s biggest feat since winning the championship in 1975. The defeat to Brazil was disappointing, but the Argentine manager demonstrated his credentials, notably defeating Chile in the knockout rounds, to persuade them that he would be a suitable match as their future manager. The 66-year-old manager, like the players he manages, has extensive experience.

Key Player

Alexis Sanchez may not be at the same level he was a decade ago when he played for Barcelona, but he remains just as crucial for his national team as he has always been. At the age of 35, Sanchez has an impeccable record when it comes to international call-ups, having represented Chile 162 times. He has returned to Inter Milan this season, as well, following a successful period in France with Marseille. Although his goal-scoring rate has decreased this season, he continues to perform well and remains a reliable choice.

MORE: Copa America 2024 Schedule

Chile Copa America 2024 Fixtures