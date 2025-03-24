Chile vs Ecuador: Where to watch, live stream, TV channel, kick-off time

This week, Chile and Ecuador will engage in a match for the 2026 FIFA CONMEBOL World Cup qualification. The Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos in Santiago will host the match between Ricardo Gareca’s team and Sebastián Beccacece’s team. The Chile vs Ecuador match will kick off at 00:00 UK Time.

As the team with the worst record, Chile has a lot of ground to make up. Ricardo Gareca’s time is running out, and things are certainly looking tricky for them right now. To this point, they have a record of 2 wins, 3 draws, and 8 losses in 13 matches. Their current point total of nine puts them in tenth place. Their previous match was a 1-0 loss to Paraguay, so they will be looking to get back on track at home and keep their playoff hopes alive.

Meanwhile, Ecuador is soaring through the World Cup Qualifiers, currently occupying the second slot, a hair behind the reigning champions. The strategies used by Felix Sanchez have left everyone in awe of Ecuador. They will still seek to finish top of their qualifications, despite being six points behind Argentina. After a 2-1 win against Venezuela in their previous match, they will undoubtedly be looking to add to that total when they face Chile. Seven wins, four draws, and two losses make up their 13 games played. We may expect an intriguing showdown.

When is Chile vs Ecuador?

Competition: CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying

CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying Game Day: Wednesday, 26 March 2025

Wednesday, 26 March 2025 Kick-off: 00:00 UK Time

00:00 UK Time Stadium: Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos, Santiago de Chile

What TV channel is Chile vs Ecuador on?

UK: N/A

N/A USA: Fanatiz USA

Fanatiz USA Canada: Fanatiz Canada

Fanatiz Canada Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS Viceland

SBS On Demand, SBS Viceland Chile : Disney+ Chile, Chilevision, ESPN Chile

Disney+ Chile, Chilevision, ESPN Chile Ecuador: Canal del Futbol, Teleamazonas

Chile vs Ecuador possible squads

Chile Predicted Lineup (4-2-3-1): Cortes (GK); Loyola, Maripan, Diaz, Suazo; Vidal. Echeverria; Cepeda, Pizarro, Aravena; Vargas

Ecuador Predicted Lineup (4-2-3-1): Galindez (GK); Ordonez, Torres, Pacho, Estupinan; Caicedo, Vite; Franco, Plata, Corozo; Valencia