Denmark vs England: Live Stream, TV channel and how to watch Euro 2024 match

England is playing its second group stage match in Euro 2024, and it is aiming for a win to guarantee a spot in the round of 16. Denmark is England’s opponent in Frankfurt, and many consider it to be the Three Lions’ greatest challenge thus far during this stage.

Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt am Main

Securing the top spot in the group will give England an easier journey towards the quarter-finals, as they will face a third-place finisher in the last-16 tie.

Before their last group game against Serbia, Denmark may find themselves outside of the top two slots if they lose to the Three Lions. If Slovenia beats Serbia and Denmark loses, they would be severely out of luck.

When is Denmark vs England?

The Denmark vs England match is set to begin at 5 pm BST on Thursday, June 20, 2024. The match is scheduled to be held at the Waldstadion in Frankfurt.

6 pm local time, 12pm ET / 9am PT.

What TV channel is Denmark vs England on?

In the UK:

The match will be broadcast live on BBC One and available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

To watch on BBC iPlayer from outside the UK, you will need to use a VPN service like ExpressVPN to connect to a UK server.

In the USA:

The match will be aired live on FS1 (Fox Sports 1).

Cord-cutters can stream the match on Sling TV (Sling Blue package) or FuboTV, which both carry FS1.

Using a VPN is recommended if you are a US subscriber trying to access the streams while traveling abroad.

In Canada:

The match will be exclusively on TSN, requiring a TSN+ subscription to stream.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

ExpressVPN: Best VPN for streaming Euro 2024 – Offers access to various streaming services, including YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream, for international viewers.

Head-to-Head Record