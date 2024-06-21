Ecuador squad Copa America 2024: Felix Sanchez’s team line-up

Felix Sanchez will be in charge of La Tri from the touchlines. Sanchez had experience managing the Qatar national football team before being appointed by Ecuador in March 2023. The Spaniard has revealed the 26-man Ecuador squad Copa America 2024 required to compete in the tournament.

Felix Sanchez, Head Coach of the Ecuador National Team

Ecuador has set the goal of winning its first continental title at the 2024 CONMEBOL Copa America. The country is bringing forth a highly talented generation to compete in the oldest national team tournament in world football.

Ecuador has reached the quarterfinals in two out of their last three Copas, and there is optimism that they can progress even further this time. The Ecuadorian national team will make their debut in Group B against Venezuela at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara (CA) on June 22. Next, they will have matches against Jamaica and Mexico to conclude their group stage.

MORE: Copa America 2024 stadiums

Ecuador squad Copa America 2024

Goalkeepers:

Alexander Dominguez (LDU Quito)

Hernan Galindez (Huracan)

Moises Ramirez (Barcelona SC)

Defenders:

Andres Micolta (Pachuca)

Angelo Preciado (Sparta Prague)

Felix Torres (Corinthians)

Jackson Porozo (Kasimpasa)

Joel Ordonez (Club Brugge)

Jose Hurtado (Red Bull Bragantino)

Layan Loor (Universidad Catolica)

Piero Hincapie (Bayer Leverkusen)

Willian Pacho (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Midfielders:

Angel Mena (Leon)

Alan Franco (Atletico Mineiro)

Alan Minda (Cercle Brugge)

Carlos Gruezo (San Jose Earthquakes)

Janner Corzo (Barcelona SC)

Jerry Sarmiento (Ipswich Town)

Joao Ortiz (Independiente del Valle)

John Yeboah (Rakow Czestochowa)

Jose Cifuentes (Cruzeiro)

Kendry Paez (Independiente del Valle)

Moises Caicedo (Chelsea)

Forwards:

Enner Valencia (Internacional)

Jordy Caicedo (Atlas)

Kevin Rodriguez (Union SG)

Manager

Sanchez coached the Barcelona youth squad for ten years before moving on to lead the Aspire Academy in Qatar. After gaining experience with the U19 and U23 squads in Qatar, the Spaniard was elevated to the position of senior national manager for the men’s team. Despite the disappointment of losing all three games in their home World Cup, his five years as coach were fruitful, culminating in the 2019 Asian Cup. In March 2023, Sanchez was named manager of Ecuador.

Key Player

Caicedo may just be 22 years old, but he has already established himself as Colombia’s starting striker. His teammates will follow his lead if he does well. Although the squad has more seasoned players, Caicedo’s enthusiasm and talent propel Ecuador ahead, and he serves as a guiding light for his teammates when they’re in trouble.

MORE: Copa America 2024 Schedule

Ecuador Copa America 2024 Fixtures