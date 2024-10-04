Watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming free

The sixth round of the Bundesliga will include the Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich match. Eintracht is currently playing fantastic football and is in second position.

Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt am Main

Eintracht triumphed over Kiel with a score of 4-2 in the recent match, and just the other day, they secured a challenging away victory against Besiktas in the Europa League, winning 3-1. The custodian, Santos, summoned his courage and faced the penalty. Overall, the club likely afforded itself this advantage, performed better, generated more clear opportunities, and attacked not just in space but beyond. The club confidently crafted moments through combinations. Eintracht is quite impressive.

Bayern faced two formidable opponents in their recent matches, resulting in dropped points on both occasions. In the championship, we faced Bayer and unfortunately couldn’t secure a win, ending in a draw at 1:1. Aston Villa, competing in the Champions League, faced a formidable challenge against a highly organised defence employing a low block strategy. Kompany’s team was unable to make an impact and suffered a loss, marking the first time they experienced such a setback this season. Ultimately, due to their error, Munich fell short.

Bayern tends to feel uneasy and may encounter difficulties in matches against well-organised opponents. This is entirely expected for a team changing with a new coach and various adjustments in place.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Competition: German Bundesliga

German Bundesliga Game Day: Saturday, October 6, 2024

Saturday, October 6, 2024 Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

16:30 UK time Stadium: Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt am Main

Where to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich

FC Bayern TV and the official FC Bayern app provide a free live stream in English, allowing you to witness Vincent Kompany’s game as the team’s head coach, who holds the record for most victories.

UK: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football

Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football USA: ESPN+, ESPN App

ESPN+, ESPN App Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: beIN Sports Connect

beIN Sports Connect Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN1 Germany

You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich lineups

Eintracht Frankfurt: Santos, Kristensen, Tuta, Koch, Theate, Ebimbe, Skhiri, Larsson, Chaibi, Ekitike, Marmoush

Bayern Munich: Neuer, Guerreiro, Upamecano, Kim, Davies, Kimmich, Pavlović, Olise, Müller, Gnabry, Kane