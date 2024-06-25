HomeFootball on TV

England vs Slovenia: Live stream and how to watch Euro 2024 game online

By Karen A.
Updated:

England and Slovenia are set to face off in the upcoming third round of the European Championship. Considering Southgate’s team’s current performance, it’s hard to be completely confident in their win. However, considering the tournament situation, the Slovenians’ success is also not anticipated here.

RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne
Southgate’s squad has struggled to gather points in the European Championships. They might blame themselves or their play style. Brits are cautious and docile and seldom take chances, even if the squad is loaded with stars. Three years earlier, the Three Lions reached the Euro finals in a similar manner and performed better in the playoffs. So maybe the team is reserving its strength for the big meetings.

Slovenia, however, outperformed expectations. It hasn’t lost in two rounds. The squad split points with Denmark first. The Danes didn’t dominate this game, but the Slovenians returned and produced opportunities. Slovenia drew another 1:1 match with Serbia in the second round.

When is the England vs Slovenia?

  • Date: Tuesday, June 25
  • Time: 9 pm local / 3 pm ET
  • Venue: RheinEnergieStadion
  • Location: Cologne, Germany

What TV channel is England vs Slovenia on?

  • Australia: Optus Sport
  • Austria: RTL
  • Canada: TVA, TSN
  • Germany: ZDF, MagentaTV
  • Slovenia: HRT
  • Spain: RTVE
  • UK: BBC
  • USA: fuboTV, FOX

How to watch anywhere with VPN

ExpressVPN: Best VPN for streaming Euro 2024 – Offers access to various streaming services, including YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream, for international viewers.

Head-to-Head Record

  • 05/10/2017 – UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: England 1 – 0 Slovenia
  • 11/10/2016 – UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: Slovenia 0 – 0 England
  • 14/06/2015 – UEFA European Championship: Slovenia 2 – 3 England
  • 15/11/2014 – UEFA European Championship: England 3 – 1 Slovenia
  • 23/06/2010 – FIFA World Cup: Slovenia 0 – 1 England

Possible line-ups

England starting lineup: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Bellingham, Rice; Saka, Foden, Gordon; Kane

Slovenia starting lineup: Oblak; Karnicnik, Brekalo, Bijol, Janza; Mlakar, Elsnik, Cerin, Stojanovic; Sporar, Sesko

