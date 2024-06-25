England vs Slovenia: Live stream and how to watch Euro 2024 game online

England and Slovenia are set to face off in the upcoming third round of the European Championship. Considering Southgate’s team’s current performance, it’s hard to be completely confident in their win. However, considering the tournament situation, the Slovenians’ success is also not anticipated here.

Southgate’s squad has struggled to gather points in the European Championships. They might blame themselves or their play style. Brits are cautious and docile and seldom take chances, even if the squad is loaded with stars. Three years earlier, the Three Lions reached the Euro finals in a similar manner and performed better in the playoffs. So maybe the team is reserving its strength for the big meetings.

Slovenia, however, outperformed expectations. It hasn’t lost in two rounds. The squad split points with Denmark first. The Danes didn’t dominate this game, but the Slovenians returned and produced opportunities. Slovenia drew another 1:1 match with Serbia in the second round.

When is the England vs Slovenia?

Date: Tuesday, June 25

Tuesday, June 25 Time: 9 pm local / 3 pm ET

What TV channel is England vs Slovenia on?

Australia : Optus Sport

: Optus Sport Austria: RTL

RTL Canada : TVA, TSN

: TVA, TSN Germany : ZDF, MagentaTV

: ZDF, MagentaTV Slovenia: HRT

HRT Spain : RTVE

: RTVE UK : BBC

: BBC USA: fuboTV, FOX

Head-to-Head Record

05/10/2017 – UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: England 1 – 0 Slovenia

– UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: England 1 – 0 Slovenia 11/10/ 20 16 – UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: Slovenia 0 – 0 England

– UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: Slovenia 0 – 0 England 14/06/ 20 15 – UEFA European Championship: Slovenia 2 – 3 England

– UEFA European Championship: Slovenia 2 – 3 England 15/11/ 20 14 – UEFA European Championship: England 3 – 1 Slovenia

– UEFA European Championship: England 3 – 1 Slovenia 23/06/2010 – FIFA World Cup: Slovenia 0 – 1 England

Possible line-ups

England starting lineup: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Bellingham, Rice; Saka, Foden, Gordon; Kane

Slovenia starting lineup: Oblak; Karnicnik, Brekalo, Bijol, Janza; Mlakar, Elsnik, Cerin, Stojanovic; Sporar, Sesko