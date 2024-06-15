Euro 2024 Highlights (14 Jun 2024)

Watch BBC One’s Euro 2024 Highlights TV Shows on 14 Jun 2024 feature Alex Scott showcasing the action from Germany’s opening game against Scotland in Munich.

Alex Scott presents the best of the action from the opening game at this summer’s European Championship, with hosts Germany taking on Scotland in Munich.

Germany last lifted the trophy at Wembley in 1996 and have reached a record six European Championship finals, winning three. Scotland, meanwhile, have been eliminated in the group stage in all of their 11 major tournament appearances.