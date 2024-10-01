Ferencvaros vs Tottenham live stream: Free links, TV channel, kick-off time

Tottenham embarks on their Europa League journey this week with Ferencvaros vs Tottenham match. Spurs head to the Hungarian champions after securing a 3-0 victory against Qarabag in their opening match, even with an early red card issued to Radu Dragusin.

Tottenham will undoubtedly approach this match with a positive mindset. Over the weekend, the club achieved a decisive victory against Manchester United in the EPL, winning with a score of 3-0. Indeed, the Red Devils found themselves on the field with only ten players during the game. Nonetheless, Postecoglou’s team appeared impressive before that and undoubtedly earned the win.

This win marked Tottenham’s fourth consecutive triumph. The club has developed strong momentum and is performing exceptionally well. In the opening round of the Europa League, he secured a 3-0 victory against Qarabag. It is remarkable that from the beginning, Postecoglou’s team was reduced to ten men on the pitch – yet this did not hinder their victory.

Ferencvaros generally demonstrates strong performance. The team consistently achieves victories – they are on a remarkable winning streak in the championship. In the Hungarian Premier League, the team boasts an impressive record – six wins in six matches, with only two goals allowed, securing a strong position at the top of the standings.

The team’s sole setback last week occurred in the Europa League. In the first round, Ferencvaros faced Anderlecht, who played with ten men from the 81st minute onwards. However, the Hungarians could only net a single goal, resulting in a final score 1:2.

When does Ferencvaros vs Tottenham kick-off?

Competition: UEFA Europa League

UEFA Europa League Game Day: Thursday, October 3, 2024

Thursday, October 3, 2024 Kick-off: 17:45 UK Time

17:45 UK Time Stadium: Groupama Aréna, Budapest

How to watch Ferencvaros vs Tottenham on TV

Country Streaming Services UK discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1 USA Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com, TUDN App, ViX, TUDN USA Canada DAZN Canada Australia Stan Sport Italy SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 253, Sky Sport Calcio France Free, myCANAL, Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Live 3 Germany RTL+ Portugal DAZN Eleven 3 Portugal, DAZN Portugal Spain Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 6