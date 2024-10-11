Finland vs England Live Stream: TV Channel, Prediction, Kick-off time

The fourth round of the Nations League will feature Finland vs England. The last match resulted in a disappointing defeat against the Greeks. They won’t be able to immediately make up with their followers. The Finns demonstrate considerable strength when playing on their home turf.

Helsingin olympiastadion

This Nations League didn’t appear to provide many problems for England. Particularly following the initial two matches, when Lee Carsley’s squad secured victories against Ireland and Finland with a score of 2-0. However, it appears that this sentiment was shared by the coaching staff, who did not seem to take the third-round match against Greece very seriously.

It seems that the Three Lions had a definitive strategy to press right from the start, showing no hesitation to attack and generate opportunities, essentially doing everything they failed to accomplish under Southgate. However, Greece unexpectedly stood firm, and after a period of time, it adjusted and started to retaliate against the opponent’s excessive aggression and arrogance. Ultimately, the Greeks netted two goals, whereas the English scored just one. However, the score might have been even larger, as several goals were disallowed because of offsides.

Finland performed reasonably well in their recent match against Ireland. In the first half, the team performed well, generating more opportunities and maintaining control of the game, even managing to score a goal. However, the Finns were unable to regroup in the second half – Ireland altered their approach and began to play more aggressively, a challenge that their opponent could not handle – resulting in a final score of 1:2.

All would seem insignificant, yet it marked Finland’s third defeat in the Nations League, leaving them at the bottom of the group without any points. Furthermore, in the initial rounds, the team failed to score at all – losing 0:3 to Greece and 0:2 to England. The team has now experienced a total of five consecutive losses across all tournaments.

Finland vs England date & kick-off time

Competition: UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League Game Day: Sunday, October 13, 2024

Sunday, October 13, 2024 Kick-off: 17:00 UK Time

17:00 UK Time Stadium: Helsingin olympiastadion

How to watch Finland vs England on TV

UK: ITVX, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, UTV

ITVX, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, UTV USA: fuboTV, Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1

fuboTV, Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1 Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Finland: Elisa Viihde Viaplay, MTV Katsomo, YLE TV2, V Sport Premium

Finland vs England possible lineup

Finland predicted lineup (4-3-3):

Goalkeeper: Hradecky

Hradecky Defenders: Stahl, Hoskonen, Ivanov, Uronen

Stahl, Hoskonen, Ivanov, Uronen Midfielders: Schuller, Peltola, Kamara

Schuller, Peltola, Kamara Forwards: Lod, Antman, Pukki

England predicted lineup (4-2-3-1):

Goalkeeper: Pickford;

Pickford; Defenders: Walker, Guehi, Colwill, Lewis

Walker, Guehi, Colwill, Lewis Midfielders: Rice, Gallagher, Bellingham

Rice, Gallagher, Bellingham Forwards: Palmer, Gordon; Watkins

Finland vs England prediction

It may be mild, but with a more even-keeled and reasonable lineup, the visitors should cruise to a resounding win and finally leave Thursday’s setback in the past.

Prediction: Finland 0- 2 England