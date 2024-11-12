France aims to enhance their chances of securing the top position in League A Group 2 of the UEFA Nations League as they welcome Israel to the Stade de France on Thursday evening. Emmanuel Macron will attend the France vs Israel football match which will kick off at 19:45 UK time.

Stade de France, Saint-Denis

Les Bleus will approach this match following a solid streak of performances. They have achieved three victories and experienced two losses in their last five matches across competitions and will aim to remain in the winning column. After suffering a 3-1 defeat to Italy in September, the French team has bounced back with three consecutive victories, triumphing over Belgium (2-0, 2-1) and Israel (4-1) during their latest break. They are now aiming for a victory to surpass the Italians and claim the top position.

The visitors, conversely, will participate in this contest following a disappointing streak of performances. After a decisive 4-0 victory over Belarus in June, Israel’s performance in the Nations League has been disappointing, as the team has suffered losses in all four of its matches to date. During this period, they have conceded 13 goals; however, they have successfully scored in every game played thus far. After suffering a 4-1 defeat against Italy in their previous match, the Israelis aim to improve their performance in the upcoming game.

France vs Israel date & kick-off time

Competition: UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League Game Day: Thursday, November 14, 2024

Thursday, November 14, 2024 Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

19:45 UK time Stadium: Stade de France, Saint-Denis

Where to watch France vs Israel

UK: N/A

N/A USA: fuboTV, ViX, Fox Soccer Plus

fuboTV, ViX, Fox Soccer Plus Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport France: TF1+, Molotov, myCANAL, TF1

TF1+, Molotov, myCANAL, TF1 Israel: 5Sport

Head-to-Head Record

10/10/2024 Israel 1 – 4 France Nations League 30/03/2005 Israel 1 – 1 France World Cup 04/09/2004 France 0 – 0 Israel World Cup 11/10/2003 France 3 – 0 Israel Euro Cup 02/04/2003 Israel 1 – 2 France Euro Cup

France vs Israel possible squads

France possible lineup: Maignan; Kounde, Konate, Saliba, Hernandez; Kante, Camavinga; Dembele, Olise, Barcola; Kolo Muani

Israel possible lineup: Peretz; Dasa, Feingold, Nachimas; Abada, Kanichowsky, Abu Fani, Haziza; Gloukh, Gandelman; Baribo