France aims to enhance their chances of securing the top position in League A Group 2 of the UEFA Nations League as they welcome Israel to the Stade de France on Thursday evening. Emmanuel Macron will attend the France vs Israel football match which will kick off at 19:45 UK time.
Les Bleus will approach this match following a solid streak of performances. They have achieved three victories and experienced two losses in their last five matches across competitions and will aim to remain in the winning column. After suffering a 3-1 defeat to Italy in September, the French team has bounced back with three consecutive victories, triumphing over Belgium (2-0, 2-1) and Israel (4-1) during their latest break. They are now aiming for a victory to surpass the Italians and claim the top position.
The visitors, conversely, will participate in this contest following a disappointing streak of performances. After a decisive 4-0 victory over Belarus in June, Israel’s performance in the Nations League has been disappointing, as the team has suffered losses in all four of its matches to date. During this period, they have conceded 13 goals; however, they have successfully scored in every game played thus far. After suffering a 4-1 defeat against Italy in their previous match, the Israelis aim to improve their performance in the upcoming game.
France vs Israel date & kick-off time
- Competition: UEFA Nations League
- Game Day: Thursday, November 14, 2024
- Kick-off: 19:45 UK time
- Stadium: Stade de France, Saint-Denis
Where to watch France vs Israel
- UK: N/A
- USA: fuboTV, ViX, Fox Soccer Plus
- Canada: DAZN Canada
- Australia: Optus Sport
- France: TF1+, Molotov, myCANAL, TF1
- Israel: 5Sport
Head-to-Head Record
|10/10/2024
|Israel 1 – 4 France
|Nations League
|30/03/2005
|Israel 1 – 1 France
|World Cup
|04/09/2004
|France 0 – 0 Israel
|World Cup
|11/10/2003
|France 3 – 0 Israel
|Euro Cup
|02/04/2003
|Israel 1 – 2 France
|Euro Cup
France vs Israel possible squads
France possible lineup: Maignan; Kounde, Konate, Saliba, Hernandez; Kante, Camavinga; Dembele, Olise, Barcola; Kolo Muani
Israel possible lineup: Peretz; Dasa, Feingold, Nachimas; Abada, Kanichowsky, Abu Fani, Haziza; Gloukh, Gandelman; Baribo