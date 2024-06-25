France vs Poland: Live Stream, TV channel and how to watch Euro 2024 match

France and Poland are set to face off in the third round of Euro 2024. One team is striving for a first-place finish, while the other has no chance of making it to the Euros.
In theory, Deschamps’ wards should be able to defeat any opponent. However, the national team has gone two rounds without scoring. In the first leg, the lone goal was scored by the Austrians. The encounter against the Dutch ended in a scoreless tie.
The Poles surprised, although in a negative way. There’s already no doubt that the national squad is not going through Euro 2024. They suffered humiliating losses in both rounds, falling short of Austria 1-3 and the Netherlands 1-2. Perhaps the Poles would have qualified for the playoffs if they had been in a different, easier group. As it was, however, the opposition just could not accept the team’s passivity.
What time is France vs Poland kickoff?
- Date: Tuesday, June 25
- Time: 6 pm local / 12 pm ET
- Venue: SIGNAL IDUNA PARK
- Location: Dortmund, Germany
What TV channel is France vs Poland on?
- Australia: Optus Sport
- Canada: TVA, TSN
- France: TF1, beIN Sports
- Germany: ZDF, MagentaTV
- Poland: TVP
- Spain: RTVE
- UK: BBC
- USA: fuboTV, FOX
How to watch anywhere with VPN
ExpressVPN: Best VPN for streaming Euro 2024 – Offers access to various streaming services, including YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream, for international viewers.
Head-to-Head Record
- 04/12/2022 – FIFA World Cup: France 3 – 1 Poland
- 09/06/2011 – Friendly: Poland 0 – 1 France
- 17/11/2004 – Friendly: France 0 – 0 Poland
- 23/02/2000 – Friendly: France 1 – 0 Poland
- 16/08/1995 – UEFA European Championship: France 1 – 1 Poland
Possible line-ups
France starting lineup: Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernandez; Kante, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Thuram; Mbappe
Poland starting lineup: Szczesny; Bednarek, Dawidowicz, Kiwior; Frankowski, Zielinski, Slisz, Moder, Zalewski; Swiderski, Lewandowski