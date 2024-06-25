France vs Poland: Live Stream, TV channel and how to watch Euro 2024 match

France and Poland are set to face off in the third round of Euro 2024. One team is striving for a first-place finish, while the other has no chance of making it to the Euros.

SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, Dortmund

In theory, Deschamps’ wards should be able to defeat any opponent. However, the national team has gone two rounds without scoring. In the first leg, the lone goal was scored by the Austrians. The encounter against the Dutch ended in a scoreless tie.

The Poles surprised, although in a negative way. There’s already no doubt that the national squad is not going through Euro 2024. They suffered humiliating losses in both rounds, falling short of Austria 1-3 and the Netherlands 1-2. Perhaps the Poles would have qualified for the playoffs if they had been in a different, easier group. As it was, however, the opposition just could not accept the team’s passivity.

What time is France vs Poland kickoff?

Date: Tuesday, June 25

Tuesday, June 25 Time: 6 pm local / 12 pm ET

6 pm local / 12 pm ET Venue: SIGNAL IDUNA PARK

SIGNAL IDUNA PARK Location: Dortmund, Germany

What TV channel is France vs Poland on?

Australia : Optus Sport

: Optus Sport Canada : TVA, TSN

: TVA, TSN France: TF1, beIN Sports

TF1, beIN Sports Germany : ZDF, MagentaTV

: ZDF, MagentaTV Poland: TVP

TVP Spain : RTVE

: RTVE UK : BBC

: BBC USA: fuboTV, FOX

How to watch anywhere with VPN

ExpressVPN: Best VPN for streaming Euro 2024 – Offers access to various streaming services, including YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream, for international viewers.

Head-to-Head Record

04/12/2022 – FIFA World Cup: France 3 – 1 Poland

– FIFA World Cup: France 3 – 1 Poland 09/06/ 20 11 – Friendly: Poland 0 – 1 France

– Friendly: Poland 0 – 1 France 17/11/ 20 04 – Friendly: France 0 – 0 Poland

– Friendly: France 0 – 0 Poland 23/02/ 20 00 – Friendly: France 1 – 0 Poland

– Friendly: France 1 – 0 Poland 16/08/1995 – UEFA European Championship: France 1 – 1 Poland

Possible line-ups

France starting lineup: Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernandez; Kante, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Thuram; Mbappe

Poland starting lineup: Szczesny; Bednarek, Dawidowicz, Kiwior; Frankowski, Zielinski, Slisz, Moder, Zalewski; Swiderski, Lewandowski