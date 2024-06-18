Germany vs Hungary: How to watch live, stream link free

Germany aims to continue its flawless start in the UEFA Euro 2024 group stage as it welcomes Hungary at Stuttgart Arena on Wednesday. Germany currently leads the group with three points, while Hungary is in third place with zero points.

MHP Arena, Stuttgart

With a 5-1 victory in Munich and a 3-0 lead at the break, Germany had the ideal start to their home campaign for Euro 2024. They will want to capitalise on the boost in confidence they received from that outcome, but they also know how desperate Hungary is for a win after losing their first game 3-1 to Switzerland.

Hungary lost control of the game in the first half as they made uncharacteristic errors that caused them to fall behind. Although Marco Rossi, the coach of Hungary, believes they won’t repeat the mistake, playing Germany won’t get any simpler.

What time is Germany vs Hungary?

Date: June 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 12pm ET / 5pm BST Venue: Stuttgart Arena

The match between Germany and Hungary will take place on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, with a kick-off at 6 pm local time. The Stuttgart Arena will be the venue for the event.

USA – 12 pm ET / 9 am PT

Mexico – 10 am CST

Brazil – 1 pm BRT

Central Europe – 6 pm CET

South Africa – 6 pm SAST

India – 9:30 pm IST

Singapore – 12 am SGT (June 20, 2024)

Australia – 2 am AEST (June 20, 2024)

New Zealand – 4 am NZST (June 19, 2024)

What TV channel is Germany vs Hungary on?

United States: The match will be televised on Fox Sports Network (FSN) and streamed on FuboTV, FOX Sports app/website, and ViX. Fans can also watch it on the Fox Sports app.

United Kingdom: UK audiences will have the opportunity to watch the Germany vs Hungary match live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, and the BBC Sport website.

UK audiences will have the opportunity to watch the Germany vs Hungary match live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, and the BBC Sport website. Canada: TSN will air the match in Canada, along with live streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

TSN will air the match in Canada, along with live streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App. Germany: MagentaTV, Das Erste

MagentaTV, Das Erste Hungary: M4 Sports

M4 Sports New Zealand: TVNZ Plus

TVNZ Plus Ireland: RTE

RTE Spain: RTVE will broadcast the match in Spain

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Head-to-Head Record

23/09/2022 – UEFA Nations League: Germany 0 – 1 Hungary

11/06/2022 – UEFA Nations League: Hungary 1 – 1 Germany

23/06/2021 – UEFA European Championship: Germany 2 – 2 Hungary

04/06/2016 – Friendly: Germany 2 – 0 Hungary

29/05/2010 – Friendly: Hungary 0 – 3 Germany

Germany vs Hungary possible line-ups

Germany: Neuer; Kimmich, Rudiger, Tah, Mittelstadt; Andrich, Kroos; Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz; Havertz

Hungary: Gulacsi; Lang, Orban, Szalai; Fiola, Nagy, Schafer, Kerkez; Sallai, Szoboszlai; Varga