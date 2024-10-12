Germany vs Netherlands Live Stream: TV Channel, Prediction, Kick-off time

Germany vs Netherlands is the featured match of the Nations League’s fourth round. Just a few days ago, both clubs faced formidable opponents.

Allianz Arena, Munchen

In the third round of the LN, the Netherlands were defeated by Hungary and lost points. The Hungarians were more active in the first half, when they scored the game’s opening goal, while their opponents played recklessly. The Dutch regrouped and upped their pressure in the second half. Despite several scoring opportunities, the team’s sole goal came after being down to 10 men due to van Dijk’s dismissal. Both teams held their scores.

Koeman’s squad did not perform up to par, particularly in the first half. This was her second consecutive tie; she had previously drawn with Germany and won the first-round match 5:2. The squad is presently in second place, two points behind Germany, with five points.

Germany just played Bosnia and Herzegovina and won by a razor-thin score of 2-1. However, the outcome had nothing to do with how their encounter unfolded. Nagelsmann’s squad was in complete control for much of the match. Even though they failed to produce many scoring opportunities, Bosnia had almost none; their lone goal came from a corner kick. The Germans made it so their opponents couldn’t score at all. As a result, the German team might have declared victory with more certainty.

This was Germany’s second win in a few rounds. At the beginning of the LN, they tied with the Dutch and beat Hungary 5-0. With seven points, the squad is currently within striking distance of a top-two finish.

Germany vs Netherlands date & kick-off time

Competition: UEFA Nations League

How to watch Germany vs Netherlands on TV

UK: N/A

N/A USA: fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network, ViX, Tubi

fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network, ViX, Tubi Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Germany: ZDF

ZDF Netherlands: NPO 3, Canal+ Netherlands

Germany vs Netherlands possible lineup

Germany lineup:

Goalkeeper: Oliver Baumann

Oliver Baumann Defenders: Joshua Kimmich, Nico Schlotterbeck, Antonio Rudiger, Maximilian Mittelstadt

Joshua Kimmich, Nico Schlotterbeck, Antonio Rudiger, Maximilian Mittelstadt Midfielders: Robert Andrich, Florian Wirtz, Aleksandar Pavlovic

Robert Andrich, Florian Wirtz, Aleksandar Pavlovic Forwards: Serge Gnabry, Deniz Undav, Chris Fuhrich

Netherlands lineup:

Goalkeeper: Bart Verbruggen

Bart Verbruggen Defenders: Denzel Dumfries, Matthijs de Ligt, Micky van de Ven, Ian Maatsen

Denzel Dumfries, Matthijs de Ligt, Micky van de Ven, Ian Maatsen Midfielders: Ryan Gravenberch, Mats Wieffer, Tijjani Reijnders

Ryan Gravenberch, Mats Wieffer, Tijjani Reijnders Forwards: Donyell Malen, Brian Brobbey, Cody Gakpo

Germany vs Netherlands prediction

Germany looked better in their first group encounter. The Netherlands scored soon, but the Germans dominated, giving their opponents little opportunity. The second half was quieter, with both sides settling for a draw. Now, we may also witness a draw as the circumstances within the group allow it. However, things have changed. The Netherlands lost last-round points, unlike Germany. They won’t defend anymore. In this case, Germany will have more scoring opportunities.

Prediction: Germany 2-1 Netherlands