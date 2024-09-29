How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Milan on TV: Channel, Live stream

The Champions League second round is an intriguing matchup between two teams with radically contrasting styles: AC Milan vs Bayer. The German team seems to be in a better position right now, particularly after their test over the weekend.

BayArena, Leverkusen

Xabi Alonso’s squad had their biggest game last weekend in the Bundesliga. The team playing was Bayern Munich. To this day, they remain one of the tournament’s leading competitors. They even obtained a tie despite the difficulty. Bayer battled back, but Bayern should have won with all its opportunities. However, the fact that Leverkusen survived and came out on top (1:1) is a testament to the calibre of their squad.

Bayer went on to win almost every game that season. Except he was unsuccessful with “Leipzig” (2:3). Wards of Xabi Alonso often wait till the final possible second, and they frequently manage to pull off triumphs in that window. Here, however, the adversaries are getting ready for it in advance. With a score of 4:0 against Feyenoord, the Lions breezed through the first round of the Champions League.

Conversely, Milan had a higher number of season-ending defeats. It began with a miniseries in Serie A that ended in defeat, with one loss and two draws. Worse still, Fonseca’s wards were defeated by even the most formidable opponents—Parma 1:2 and Torino 2:2. After that, however, the team’s performance improved, and they won games, including a difficult derby against Inter (2:1). The squad is making strides towards the top of the championship standings.

The Milan squad, however, suffered yet another defeat. Liverpool was a formidable opponent in the Champions League first round. After getting ready for the match, the Milanese started the game quickly and aggressively, and they ended in scoring first. But in the end, the English representative breezed to a 1-3 triumph.

Where is Bayer Leverkusen vs Milan playing?

Competition: UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Game Day: Tuesday, 1 October, 2024

Tuesday, 1 October, 2024 Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

20:00 UK time Stadium: BayArena, Leverkusen

Is Bayer Leverkusen vs Milan on TV?

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 5

discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 5 USA: Paramount+, ViX

Paramount+, ViX Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio

SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN1 Germany

Where and how to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Milan live

Bayer Leverkusen vs Milan possible lineups

Bayer Leverkusen possible lineup: Hradecky; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie; Frimpong, Andrich, Xhaka, Grimaldo; Terrier, Wirtz; Boniface

AC Milan possible lineup: Maignan; Emerson, Tomori, Gabbia, Hernandez; Fofana, Reijnders; Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leao; Abraham