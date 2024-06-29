How to watch Canada vs Chile live stream free today

HomeFootball on TV

Canada and Chile will battle for three points in the final round of the America’s Cup group stage on 30 June.

Canada is second in the group with three points after two matches and might qualify for the playoffs. A draw may suit them today since Peru is unlikely to overcome Argentina in a similar match. Jesse Marsch’s team fell to Argentina (0:2) in the first round but won Peru (1:0) in the second half thanks to a numerical advantage.

The Chilean national team was expected to finish second in the group. However, they were disappointed. After two rounds, the squad has one point, which they got against Peru first (0:0). Ricardo Gareca’s team fought Argentina in the second round and held their gates locked for a long time, but they lost (0:1). Today, a win will likely move them out of the group.

When is Canada vs Chile?

  • Date: Saturday, June 29
  • Time: 8 pm ET
  • Venue: Exploria Stadium
  • Location: Orlando, Florida

What TV channel is Canada vs Chile on?

The 2024 Copa America match between Canada and Chile will be widely available to watch and stream live in the United States. The game will be televised on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) and can also be streamed through the following services:

  • Fubo TV – Offers a 7-day free trial to new subscribers, providing access to FS1 and other Copa America matches.
  • Sling TV (Sling Blue package) – Includes FS1 and other Fox Sports channels for live streaming.
  • Univision and TUDN – The Spanish-language broadcast rights holders, with streams available.
  • ViX – The Univision-owned streaming platform will also carry the match.
  • DirecTV Stream – Another live TV streaming service that includes FS1 in its channel lineup.
  • Argentina: DGO, TyC Sports
  • Australia: Optus Sport
  • Canada: TSN, RDS
  • Chile: DGO, Chilevision
  • Mexico: Azteca
  • Spain: Movistar
  • UK: Premier Sports
  • USA: fuboTV, TUDN, Univision

How to watch anywhere with VPN

ExpressVPN: Best VPN for streaming Copa America 2024 – Offers access to various streaming services, including YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream, for international viewers.

Head-to-Head Record

  • 13/08/1987 – Pan American Games: Canada 2 – 2 Chile

Possible line-ups

Canada starting lineup: Crepeau; Johnston, Bombito, Miller, Laryea; Osorio, Eustaquio; Buchanan, David, Davies; Larin

Chile starting lineup: Bravo; Isla, Lichnovsky, Diaz, Suazo; Nunez, Pulgar; Osorio, Sanchez, Brereton Diaz; Vargas

