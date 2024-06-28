How to watch Colombia vs Costa Rica live stream free

HomeFootball on TV

Colombia can secure a spot in the Copa America quarterfinals with a victory against Costa Rica on Friday at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. The Cafeteros currently hold the top spot in Group D following their impressive 2-1 win against Paraguay, while the Ticos surprised everyone with a surprising 0-0 draw with Brazil.

State Farm Stadium
State Farm Stadium

In their first match, Group D favourites Brazil lost, giving Colombia a chance to seize first place and a less difficult path through the Copa America. Los Cafeteros will be eager to stay away from Uruguay in the knockout rounds.

Getting over Friday’s difficult opponents is the first order of business for Nestor Lorenzo’s squad. A win vs Costa Rica would put them in first place in Group D, requiring just a single point against Brazil to secure the title. The Costa Ricans may be little, but they excel at their best: sitting deep, preventing the other team from scoring, and frustrating teams with better players.

When is Colombia vs Costa Rica?

  • Date: Friday, June 28
  • Time: 6 pm ET
  • Venue: State Farm Stadium
  • Location: Glendale, Arizona

What TV channel is Colombia vs Costa Rica on?

The 2024 Copa America match between Colombia and Costa Rica will be widely available to watch and stream live in the United States. The game will be televised on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) and can also be streamed through the following services:

  • Fubo TV – Offers a 7-day free trial to new subscribers, providing access to FS1 and other Copa America matches.
  • Sling TV (Sling Blue package) – Includes FS1 and other Fox Sports channels for live streaming.
  • Univision and TUDN – The Spanish-language broadcast rights holders, with streams available.
  • ViX – The Univision-owned streaming platform will also carry the match.
  • DirecTV Stream – Another live TV streaming service that includes FS1 in its channel lineup.
  • Argentina: DGO, TyC Sports
  • Australia: Optus Sport
  • Canada: TSN, RDS
  • Colombia: Caracol, RCN
  • Costa Rica: TDMAX
  • Mexico: Azteca
  • Spain: Movistar
  • UK: Premier Sports
  • USA: fuboTV, TUDN, Univision

How to watch anywhere with VPN

ExpressVPN: Best VPN for streaming Copa America 2024 – Offers access to various streaming services, including YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream, for international viewers.

Head-to-Head Record

  • 17/10/2018 – Friendly: Colombia 3 – 1 Costa Rica
  • 12/06/2016 – CONMEBOL Copa America: Colombia 2 – 3 Costa Rica
  • 06/06/2015 – Friendly: Colombia 1 – 0 Costa Rica
  • 02/07/2011 – CONMEBOL Copa America: Colombia 1 – 0 Costa Rica
  • 18/07/2004 – CONMEBOL Copa America: Colombia 2 – 0 Costa Rica

Possible line-ups

Colombia starting lineup (4-4-2): Vargas (GK), Munoz, Sanchez, Mina, Mojica, Rios, Lerma, Arias, Rodriguez, Duran, Diaz

Costa Rica starting lineup (5-3-2): Sequeira (GK), Quiros, Mitchell, Vargas, Calvo, Lassiter, Galo, Bran, Aguilera, Zamora, Ugalde

