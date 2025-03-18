How to watch Greece vs Scotland: Free Live Stream, TV Channel, Kick-off time

In the second part of their group campaign, Scotland secured themselves a Nations League lifeline. However, after Thursday’s first leg of their playoff against Greece in Piraeus, their Group participation may be in risk. The Greece vs Scotland match will kick off at 19:45 UK Time.

After their thrilling 2-1 away win over Poland, Scotland will be feeling confident heading into this match. In their most recent five matches across all competitions, the Tartan Army have displayed tenacity and resolve with two victories, a tie, and two losses. Stephen Clarke, the team’s manager, has taught his players to be flexible and disciplined in their tactics. With their most recent triumph over Poland, the Scots proved they can hold their own against strong competition, boosting their self-assurance on the global arena.

Scots have had their moments of genius and their share of struggles in the Relegation Nations League. Every point is important in their fight to stay in the competition, and their present place in the league standings shows that. In his tactics, Clarke often employs a strong defensive position complemented by swift counterattacks. The manager has put the skills of important players to good use, resulting in a well-rounded squad that can compete with any opponent. Scotland seems to be settling into a groove at a crucial point in the campaign, based on their previous results.

Greece will be coming into Hampden Park in high spirits after their sensational 2-0 away win over Finland. The Hellenic Eagles have been absolutely flying as of late, winning four of their previous five matches in all competitions and losing just one. Greece has seen an extraordinary change since being coached by Ivan Jovanović. The squad has shifted to a more aggressive style of play, mixing their trademark defensive tenacity with a greater focus on scoring goals.

Greece has shown remarkable tenacity and resolve in the Relegation Nations League. They are now in a great position to escape relegation thanks to their recent efforts, which have propelled them up the league standings. A significant component to the team’s success has been their ability to score goals while preserving a sound defensive framework. A versatile configuration that permits rapid changes from defence to attack is a common component of Jovanović’s tactical strategy. This unpredictable and exciting squad is the result of the manager’s skilful use of both seasoned veterans and promising new talent.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Competition: UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League Game Day: Thursday, 20 March 2025

Thursday, 20 March 2025 Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time

19:45 UK Time Stadium: Stadio Georgios Karaiskáki

Where to watch Greece vs Scotland

UK: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC Scotland, BBC Radio 5 Live

BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC Scotland, BBC Radio 5 Live USA: fuboTV, ViX

fuboTV, ViX Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Greece: Nova Sports Prime, Alpha TV

Greece vs Scotland possible squads

Greece possible lineup: Vlachodimos; Rota, Mavropanos, Chatzidiakos, Tsimikas; Mantalos, Siopis; Masouras, Pelkas, Tzolis; Ioannidis

Scotland possible lineup: Gordon; Ralston, Souttar, Hanley, Robertson; Gilmour, Ferguson; McGinn, McTominay, Christie; Adams