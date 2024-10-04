How to watch Monza vs Roma on TV: Channel, Live stream

AS Roma will prepare to face Monza in a matchup featuring a 9th-placed team aiming to overcome a 20th-placed opponent this Sunday. Undoubtedly, AS Roma is favoured to secure all three points. The Monza vs Roma match will take place at U-Power Stadium in Monza.

With only three points, Monza finds itself in last place going into this round of matches. Only two points separate them from the clubs in the red zone. Despite being only two points behind the top three clubs, the away team is in ninth place with nine points. With their most recent loss, a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Napoli, Monza’s winless start to the season continued.

The hosts have also suffered in their three league matches played here this season, going down twice and drawing once. During the week, Elfsborg shocked Roma by defeating them 1-0 in the Europa League. That ended their five-game winning streak in all competitions. Their form in Serie A is good with victories against Udinese and Venezia in their past two league matches.

Monza vs Roma date & kick-off time

Competition: Italian Serie A

Italian Serie A Game Day: Sunday, October 6, 2024

Sunday, October 6, 2024 Kick-off: 17:00 UK Time

17:00 UK Time Stadium: U-Power Stadium, Monza

How to watch Monza vs Roma on TV

UK: N/A

N/A USA: Paramount+, ViX

Paramount+, ViX Canada: fuboTV Canada, VIVA, Fubo Sports Network 2 Canada, TLN

fuboTV Canada, VIVA, Fubo Sports Network 2 Canada, TLN Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2

beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2 Italy: SKY Go Italia, DAZN Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K

Monza vs Roma possible lineup

Monza Predicted Lineup: Turati (GK); Izzo, Marí, Carboni; Bondo, Bianco, Pereira, Kyriakopoulos; Pessina, Maldini; Duric

Roma Predicted Lineup: Svilar (GK); Mancini, Ndicka, Hermoso; Celik, Kone, Cristante, Baldanzi, Angelino; Dybala, Dovbyk