How to watch Portugal vs Slovenia live stream free

Portugal and Slovenia are set to face off in the 1/8 finals of the Euros. This is a pairing where one side clearly has the upper hand. As of right now, there are more pairings like this.
Portugal had a smooth run in the group stage without facing any major challenges. Unfortunately, the team was defeated in the last round against Georgia with a score of 0:2. However, at that moment, Martinez’s wards had already secured their spot in the play-offs. It was a sight to behold as nearly the entire reserve squad made their way onto the pitch. Before that, the Portuguese emerged victorious against the Czech Republic with a score of 2:1 and Turkey with a score of 3:0.
Yet, Slovenia demonstrated regularity in the group stage, securing three draws in three matches. The group they were placed in was quite challenging, with England, Denmark, and Serbia as their opponents. Keck’s wards, however, were undefeated even against the English. They achieved third place and secured a spot in the play-offs. The Slovenians play with concentration and adapt to their opponents. Jan Oblak, of course, defends the team’s gate.
What time is Portugal vs Slovenia kickoff?
- Date: Monday, July 1
- Time: 9 pm local / 3 pm ET
- Venue: Deutsche Bank Park
- Location: Frankfurt am Main, Germany
What TV channel is Portugal vs Slovenia on?
- Australia: Optus Sport
- Canada: TVA, TSN
- Germany: Servus TV, MagentaTV
- Portugal: Sport TV, RTP
- Slovenia: HRT
- Spain: RTVE
- UK: BBC
- USA: fuboTV, FOX
Head-to-Head Record
- 26/03/2024 – Friendly: Slovenia 2 – 0 Portugal
Possible line-ups
Portugal possible starting lineup: Costa; Cancelo, Pepe, Dias, Mendes; Vitinha, Palhinha, Fernandes; B. Silva, Ronaldo, Leao
Slovenia possible starting lineup: Oblak; Karnicnik, Drkusic, Bijol, Balkovec; Stojanovic, Elsnik, Gnezda Cerin, Mlakar; Sporar, Sesko