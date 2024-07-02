How to watch Portugal vs Slovenia live stream free

Portugal and Slovenia are set to face off in the 1/8 finals of the Euros. This is a pairing where one side clearly has the upper hand. As of right now, there are more pairings like this.

Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt am Main

Portugal had a smooth run in the group stage without facing any major challenges. Unfortunately, the team was defeated in the last round against Georgia with a score of 0:2. However, at that moment, Martinez’s wards had already secured their spot in the play-offs. It was a sight to behold as nearly the entire reserve squad made their way onto the pitch. Before that, the Portuguese emerged victorious against the Czech Republic with a score of 2:1 and Turkey with a score of 3:0.

Yet, Slovenia demonstrated regularity in the group stage, securing three draws in three matches. The group they were placed in was quite challenging, with England, Denmark, and Serbia as their opponents. Keck’s wards, however, were undefeated even against the English. They achieved third place and secured a spot in the play-offs. The Slovenians play with concentration and adapt to their opponents. Jan Oblak, of course, defends the team’s gate.

What time is Portugal vs Slovenia kickoff?

Date: Monday, July 1

Monday, July 1 Time: 9 pm local / 3 pm ET

9 pm local / 3 pm ET Venue: Deutsche Bank Park

Deutsche Bank Park Location: Frankfurt am Main, Germany

What TV channel is Portugal vs Slovenia on?

Australia : Optus Sport

: Optus Sport Canada : TVA, TSN

: TVA, TSN Germany : Servus TV, MagentaTV

: Servus TV, MagentaTV Portugal: Sport TV, RTP

Sport TV, RTP Slovenia: HRT

HRT Spain : RTVE

: RTVE UK : BBC

: BBC USA: fuboTV, FOX

Head-to-Head Record

26/03/2024 – Friendly: Slovenia 2 – 0 Portugal

Possible line-ups

Portugal possible starting lineup: Costa; Cancelo, Pepe, Dias, Mendes; Vitinha, Palhinha, Fernandes; B. Silva, Ronaldo, Leao

Slovenia possible starting lineup: Oblak; Karnicnik, Drkusic, Bijol, Balkovec; Stojanovic, Elsnik, Gnezda Cerin, Mlakar; Sporar, Sesko