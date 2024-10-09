Iceland vs Wales: Live stream, how to watch Nations League free

The third round of the Nations League will feature the Iceland vs Wales match to determine who will advance. It is not the most simple of groups, but Wales is undoubtedly one of the most beloved nations.

Both teams qualified well for Euro 2024, even advancing to the knockout stages. Both advanced to the finals yet encountered challenges along the way. Wales initially triumphed over Finland with a score of 4:1 but fell short against Poland, losing 0:1. Iceland initially achieved a victory against Israel with a score of 4:1 but subsequently faced a defeat against Ukraine, losing 1:2.

Indeed, both national teams had comparable opportunities to reach the final round of the World Cup. However, I still wouldn’t consider their level to be equivalent. Wales possesses greater strength, featuring players competing in premier championships clubs. Iceland is likely to face significant challenges in this situation. The Welsh have unfortunately dropped points in this LN – now they will be in a determined mood.

Iceland vs Wales date & kick-off time

Competition: UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League Game Day: Friday, October 11, 2024

Friday, October 11, 2024 Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

19:45 UK time Stadium: Laugardalsvöllur, Reykjavík

Where to watch Iceland vs Wales

UK: BBC Sport Web, S4C Clic, BBC iPlayer, STV Player, STV Scotland, UTV, S4C

USA: fuboTV, TUDN.com, TUDN App, ViX, TUDN USA

fuboTV, TUDN.com, TUDN App, ViX, TUDN USA Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Iceland: Viaplay Iceland, Vodafone Sport

Where and how to watch Iceland vs Wales live

Iceland vs Wales possible lineups

Iceland possible lineup: Valdimarsson; Sampsted, Hermansson, Ingason, Finnsson; Anderson, Gudmundsson, Thordarson, Thorsteinsson; Sigurdsson; Oksarsson

Wales possible lineup: Ward; Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Wilson, Allen, Cooper, Koumas; Johnson; Moore