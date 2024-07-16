HomeFootball on TV

Juarez vs Pumas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

By Fernandez
Updated:

On Wednesday, Juarez will host Pumas at Estadio Olímpico Benito Juarez, with the aim of achieving their first victory of the new Liga MX season.

Estadio Olímpico Benito Juarez
Estadio Olímpico Benito Juarez, Ciudad Juarez

When will the Juarez vs Pumas match be played?

Bravos vs Pumas will square at the Estadio Olímpico Benito Juarez on July 17, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT in the US.

GamesJuarez vs Pumas UNAM
DateTuesday, July 17
Times9 pm ET, 6 pm PT
VenueEstadio Olímpico Benito Juarez
Streamfubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

The following television channels and online services will be broadcasting Bravos vs Pumas:

  • Television: Channel 5 and TUDN
  • Streaming: Prime Video and ViX Premium

Head-to-Head Record

DateGameCompetition
14/01/24Pumas 1 – 0 JuarezLiga MX
23/08/23Juarez 4 – 1 PumasLiga MX
08/01/23Pumas 2 – 1 JuarezLiga MX
01/10/22Juarez 3 – 1 PumasLiga MX
03/04/22Juarez 0 – 1 PumasLiga MX

Juarez vs Pumas predicted lineups

Juarez possible starting lineup: Jurado; Fernando, Mosquera, Calvo, Orquin; Venegas, Campillo; Hurtado, Villalpando,Torres; Zaldiva

Pumas possible starting lineup: Gonzalez; Bennevendo, Magallan, Nathan, Ramirez; Caicedo, Suarez, U Rivas, Ruvalcaba, Huerta; Mori

