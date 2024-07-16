Juarez vs Pumas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

On Wednesday, Juarez will host Pumas at Estadio Olímpico Benito Juarez, with the aim of achieving their first victory of the new Liga MX season.
When will the Juarez vs Pumas match be played?
Bravos vs Pumas will square at the Estadio Olímpico Benito Juarez on July 17, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT in the US.
|Games
|Juarez vs Pumas UNAM
|Date
|Tuesday, July 17
|Times
|9 pm ET, 6 pm PT
|Venue
|Estadio Olímpico Benito Juarez
|Stream
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
The following television channels and online services will be broadcasting Bravos vs Pumas:
- Television: Channel 5 and TUDN
- Streaming: Prime Video and ViX Premium
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Game
|Competition
|14/01/24
|Pumas 1 – 0 Juarez
|Liga MX
|23/08/23
|Juarez 4 – 1 Pumas
|Liga MX
|08/01/23
|Pumas 2 – 1 Juarez
|Liga MX
|01/10/22
|Juarez 3 – 1 Pumas
|Liga MX
|03/04/22
|Juarez 0 – 1 Pumas
|Liga MX
Juarez vs Pumas predicted lineups
Juarez possible starting lineup: Jurado; Fernando, Mosquera, Calvo, Orquin; Venegas, Campillo; Hurtado, Villalpando,Torres; Zaldiva
Pumas possible starting lineup: Gonzalez; Bennevendo, Magallan, Nathan, Ramirez; Caicedo, Suarez, U Rivas, Ruvalcaba, Huerta; Mori