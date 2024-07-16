Juarez vs Pumas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

On Wednesday, Juarez will host Pumas at Estadio Olímpico Benito Juarez, with the aim of achieving their first victory of the new Liga MX season.

Estadio Olímpico Benito Juarez, Ciudad Juarez

When will the Juarez vs Pumas match be played?

Bravos vs Pumas will square at the Estadio Olímpico Benito Juarez on July 17, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT in the US.

Games Juarez vs Pumas UNAM Date Tuesday, July 17 Times 9 pm ET, 6 pm PT Venue Estadio Olímpico Benito Juarez Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

The following television channels and online services will be broadcasting Bravos vs Pumas:

Television: Channel 5 and TUDN

Channel 5 and TUDN Streaming: Prime Video and ViX Premium

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 14/01/24 Pumas 1 – 0 Juarez Liga MX 23/08/23 Juarez 4 – 1 Pumas Liga MX 08/01/23 Pumas 2 – 1 Juarez Liga MX 01/10/22 Juarez 3 – 1 Pumas Liga MX 03/04/22 Juarez 0 – 1 Pumas Liga MX

Juarez vs Pumas predicted lineups

Juarez possible starting lineup: Jurado; Fernando, Mosquera, Calvo, Orquin; Venegas, Campillo; Hurtado, Villalpando,Torres; Zaldiva

Pumas possible starting lineup: Gonzalez; Bennevendo, Magallan, Nathan, Ramirez; Caicedo, Suarez, U Rivas, Ruvalcaba, Huerta; Mori