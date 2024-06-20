Mexico squad Copa America 2024: Jaime Lozano’s team roster

Mexico will participate in the Copa America this summer, marking its return to the tournament after not being able to compete in the last two editions. The national football team is getting ready for the Copa America, aiming to make a strong comeback. The Mexico squad Copa America 2024 roster that will compete in the United States has been revealed.

Jaime Lozano, Head Coach of the Mexico National Team

Ochoa, who will be 39 years old shortly, will not be accompanying the squad on their journey, which is one of the shocking components of Lozano’s pick. After leading everyone to believe that the roster would remain mostly unchanged from their Gold Cup victory a year earlier, Lozano pulled a few stunts, benching veteran winger Hirving Lozano.

El Trio has been placed in a group alongside Jamaica, Venezuela, and Ecuador. Lozano’s team will kick off their first game on Saturday, June 22nd when they face Reggae Boyz in Houston at the NRG Stadium. Next, they will be going head-to-head with Venezuela on the 26th at SoFi Stadium.

Mexico provisional squad Copa America 2024

Goalkeepers:

Luis Angel Malagon (America)

Raul “Tala” Rangel (Guadalajara)

Julio Gonzalez (Pumas)

Defenders:

Jorge Sanchez (Porto)

Israel Reyes (America)

Brian García (Toluca)

Cesar Montes (Almeria)

Víctor Guzman (Monterrey)

Alexis Pena (Necaxa)

Johan Vasquez (Genoa)

Jesus Orozco (Chivas)

Gerardo Arteaga (Monterrey)

Bryan Gonzalez (Pachuca)

Midfielders:

Edson Alvarez (West Ham)

Luis Romo (Monterrey)

Jordan Carrillo (Santos)

Erick Sanchez (Pachuca)

Orbelin Pineda (AEK Athens)

Roberto Alvarado (Guadalajara)

Luis Chavez (Dynamo Moscow)

Andres Montano (Mazatlan)

Fernando Beltran (Guadalajara)

Carlos Rodriguez (Cruz Azul)

Forwards:

Marcelo Flores (Tigres)

Cesar Huerta (Pumas)

Julian Quinones (America)

Guillermo Martinez (Pumas)

Santiago Gimenez (Feyenoord)

Alexis Vega (Toluca)

Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul)

Diego Lainez (Tigres)

Manager

After a brief stint at Mexican club Necaxa, Lozano was appointed as the manager of the Mexico U23 team in June 2023. Assuming his position in June 2023, the 45-year-old had to swiftly adapt to his new role in preparation for the upcoming Gold Cup. Impressively, he managed to secure a victory in the final, defeating Panama 1-0 and clinching the championship. Lozano will be looking forward to a similar experience this summer.

Key Player

Mexico may as well bid farewell to any potential for success in the United States in case Edson Alvarez is unavailable. Alvarez, the midfield metronome, establishes the team’s cadence and offers the necessary defensive stability at the international level. Alvarez, who is only 26 years old, has already performed in 76 matches for his country, underscoring his significant contribution to the team.

Mexico Copa America 2024 Fixtures