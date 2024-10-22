Milan vs Club Brugge: Predicted Lineups, Live stream, TV channel

Milan and Brugge are set to compete in the third round of the Champions League. The Belgians are currently not in optimal form and are expected to struggle against the Italian side. The Milan vs Club Brugge match will kick off at 17:45 UK time.

Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milano

Milan has experienced an underwhelming beginning to the Champions League. He experienced two defeats in two rounds. Indeed, the rivals were formidable, yet Fonseca’s team was unable to secure even a draw against them – losing 1:3 to Liverpool and 0:1 to Bayer. The club is currently positioned below the midpoint in the table.

AC Milan is also facing challenges in the championship. Occasionally, the team experiences defeats – 1:2 against Fiorentina, 1:2 against Parma, and dropped points with Torino and Lazio (both matches ending in 2:2). However, Fonseca’s team achieved a bit more, even defeating Inter in a pivotal match – 2:1. The team is not contending for the top position in the table.

The outcomes of Brugge are also unpredictable. However, it had a better Champions League point total (3-1). There was no mistaking the club’s 0:3 first-round loss against Borussia Dortmund. However, they gained points in the second encounter against an inferior black-and-blue opponent and won by a score of 1-0. They are currently in the midst of the competition.

There were defeats with Gent (2:4), Charleroi (1:1), and Union (1:1) in the championship as well, with Brugge alternating between the two. Even in the most recent four rounds, this has occurred. That means there’s a chasm between the squad and the leadership as well.

Where is Milan vs Club Brugge playing?

Competition: UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Game Day: Tuesday, 22 October, 2024

Tuesday, 22 October, 2024 Kick-off: 17:45 UK time

17:45 UK time Stadium: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milano

Is Milan vs Club Brugge on TV?

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, tabii, TNT Sports 2

discovery+, discovery+ App, tabii, TNT Sports 2 USA: Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX, TUDN USA, UniMás

Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX, TUDN USA, UniMás Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, tabii, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K

Milan vs Club Brugge possible lineups

Milan predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Royal, Tomori, Pavlovic, Hernandez; Fofana, Reijnders; Chukwueze, Pulisic, Leao; Morata

Club Brugge predicted lineup (4-1-4-1): Mignolet; Seys, Ordonez, Mechele, De Cuyper; Onyedika; Skoras, Jashari, Vanaken, Tzolis; Talbi

Milan vs Club Brugge Prediction

The Italian giants must alter the unfavourable course of this initial phase of the season following their losses in the first two matches of the Champions League campaign.

Prediction: Milan 2-1 Club Brugge