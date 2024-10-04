West Bromwich Albion will host Millwall at The Hawthorns on Saturday in the EFL Championship, aiming to recover from two consecutive losses. The Baggies currently hold fourth place in the table, trailing league leaders Sunderland by just two points. The West Brom vs Millwall match will kick off at 15:00 UK Time.

In general, Carlos Corberan’s squad was awful, and they were rightfully defeated away at Sheffield Wednesday and at home by a superb Middlesbrough team in the middle of last week. Even though the Lions’ season has gotten off to a shaky start, Corberan hopes that relatively new manager Neil Harris will bring a more dynamic style of play to the team, unlike Millwall’s previous reputation.

Regardless of tomorrow’s result, the Albion head coach may be looking forward to the little respite and the opportunity to practice with his players over the international break. Corberan is most comfortable and at peace at his training facility in Walsall, instructing his players on the fields and in the classroom.

What time is West Brom vs Millwall kick off?

Competition: English Championships

English Championships Game Day: Saturday, 5 October 2024

Saturday, 5 October 2024 Kick-off: 15:00 UK Time

15:00 UK Time Stadium: The Hawthorns, West Bromwich

Is West Brom vs Millwall on TV?

UK: N/A

N/A USA: Paramount+

Paramount+ Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Where and how to watch West Brom vs Millwall live

West Brom vs Millwall possible lineups

West Brom predicted lineup: Alex Palmer, Darnell Furlong, Kyle Bartley, Semi Ajayi, Torbjørn Heggem, Uros Racic, Alex Mowatt, Tom Fellows, John Swift, Karlan Grant, Josh Maja.

Millwall predicted lineup: Lukas Jensen, Ryan Leonard, Japhet Tanganga, Jake Cooper, Joe Bryan, Casper De Norre, George Saville, Romain Esse, George Honeyman, Duncan Watmore, Mihailo Ivanovic.