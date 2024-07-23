MLS All-Star vs Liga MX All-Star: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

The MLS All-Star Game, presented by Target, will take place on Wednesday night at the Columbus Crew’s Lower.com Field. It will bring together the finest talents from MLS and LIGA MX in an exciting clash.

MLS All-Star vs Liga MX All-Star

The Major League Soccer (MLS) All-Star Game takes place every year. The best football players from the US’s top league, Major League Soccer, will play against the best football players from Mexico’s top league, Liga MX. The yearly football game has been going on since 1996, and this will be its 28th year.

The MLS All-Stars have already played the Liga MX All-Stars twice and won both times. Once again, the MLS All-Stars will try to get their third win. This time, they have a more tough lineup with legends like Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

When will the MLS All-Star vs Liga MX All-Star match be played?

Competition: Friendly

Friendly Game Day: Wednesday, July 24, 2024

Wednesday, July 24, 2024 Kick-off: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

8 pm ET / 5 pm PT Stadium: Lower.com Field, Columbus, Ohio

How to watch MLS All-Star vs Liga MX All-Star online – TV channels & live streams

UK: MLS Season Pass

MLS Season Pass USA: MLS Season Pass

MLS vs Liga MX squads

2024 MLS All-Star roster:

GOALKEEPERS : Roman Bürki (St. Louis CITY SC), Hugo Lloris (LAFC), Maarten Paes (FC Dallas)

: Roman Bürki (St. Louis CITY SC), Hugo Lloris (LAFC), Maarten Paes (FC Dallas) DEFENDERS : Jordi Alba (Inter Miami CF), Moïse Bombito (Colorado Rapids), Rudy Camacho (Columbus Crew), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake), Aaron Herrera (D.C. United), Thiago Martins (New York City FC), Steven Moreira (Columbus Crew), Luca Orellano (FC Cincinnati), Keegan Rosenberry (Colorado Rapids)

: Jordi Alba (Inter Miami CF), Moïse Bombito (Colorado Rapids), Rudy Camacho (Columbus Crew), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake), Aaron Herrera (D.C. United), Thiago Martins (New York City FC), Steven Moreira (Columbus Crew), Luca Orellano (FC Cincinnati), Keegan Rosenberry (Colorado Rapids) MIDFIELDERS : Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati), Sergio Busquets (Inter Miami CF), Mathieu Choinière (CF Montréal), Evander (Portland Timbers), Héctor Herrera (Houston Dynamo FC), Robin Lod (Minnesota United FC), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake), Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC ), Darlington Nagbe (Columbus Crew), Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy)

: Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati), Sergio Busquets (Inter Miami CF), Mathieu Choinière (CF Montréal), Evander (Portland Timbers), Héctor Herrera (Houston Dynamo FC), Robin Lod (Minnesota United FC), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake), Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC ), Darlington Nagbe (Columbus Crew), Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy) FORWARDS: Christian Benteke (D.C. United), Federico Bernardeschi (Toronto FC), Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Juan ‘Cucho’ Hernández (Columbus Crew), Petar Musa (FC Dallas), Gabriel Pec (LA Galaxy), Diego Rossi (Columbus Crew)

On Sunday, LIGA MX also revealed that Gustavo Ferrareis of Puebla and Unai Bilbao of Club Tijuana would participate in the 2024 MLS All-Star Game.

2024 LIGA MX roster: