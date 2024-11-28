This season of football has been an exciting one. We’ve already seen some major upsets and some huge wins. The discussion regarding the number of games played and the stress of the schedule on the players is still ongoing. As long as it goes on, the European play will continue to have an impact on the EPL.

The drama of this season has made things more complicated as well as more interesting for bettors. It feels like it’s harder than ever to pick a safe bet in a season with outcomes like Bournemouth’s 2-1 victory over Manchester City on November 2nd. It’s the perfect kind of season to bet with your gut and follow your heart when it comes to betting on your favorite club to win.

Even for fans who aren’t placing any bets, this is a thrilling season to watch. Below are our predictions for the most likely teams to perform well in this month’s upcoming football matches:

Liverpool

When Jürgen Klopp left Liverpool at the end of the 2023-24 season, there were serious concerns about whether the club would be able to stay in the top five the next season. Arne Slot, his replacement, had experience managing the Dutch Eredivisie teams Alkmaar Zaanstreek (2019-20) and Feyenoord (2021-24). However, the jump to the Premier League seemed like it might be too big for him.

What really happened is that Slot was ready for the challenge and has excelled. He has brought a new energy to the club, and it has been reflected in the players’ performances on the pitch. Liverpool is currently sitting happily at the top of the table, five points clear of Manchester City and nine points clear of Chelsea, their closest competitors.

Their next two matches will be against Southampton and Manchester City. Southampton has had a rough season so far. They are currently 20th and facing relegation. They’re unlikely to pose much of a threat to Liverpool.

Liverpool’s midweek UEFA Champions League game against Real Madrid may give City hope that Liverpool will be tired. City’s midweek match is against Feyenoord, so they might also be able to treat that as a sneak peak of what to expect from Liverpool. All things considered, this will be one of Liverpool’s biggest challenges of the season. We think they have the talent and the spirit to come out on top though.

Chelsea

Chelsea is another team that has been successful under a new manager this season. Enzo Maresca joined Chelsea in July 2024. His first game as manager was a disastrous loss to Manchester City, but he has quickly made up for it. In fact, his first few weeks as manager were so successful that he was named Premier League Manager of the month for September.

Chelsea has experienced some unfortunate injuries this season, notably to youngster Omari Kellyman and captain Reece James. Despite this, the team has been performing at a higher level than expected. In the first weeks of December, they’ll be facing off against Aston Villa, Tottenham and Southampton.

Southampton shouldn’t be a major issue for a moderately fit Chelsea squad. One of the biggest worries for Chelsea is their midfield. Their stars in that position both play in South America during the international break, so they will need to rush their recovery and training time to be ready to play with the squad again. If Maresca can figure out a way to make up for a potentially weak midfield, the Blues will be hard to beat.

Arsenal

Last year was meant to be Arsenal’s big season. It didn’t come through in the end, with Arsenal finishing the 2023-24 season second for the second year in a row. It was an impressive finish but painful to come so close for a second season in a row. This isn’t a sign of any particular weakness from the team, just a frustrating reality when competing at an elite level.

This year, Chelsea has been vying with Arsenal for third, with Liverpool holding a more dominant position than previous seasons. We don’t expect Arsenal to be able to unseat Liverpool, but we do expect them to stay in the top three.

There have been some injuries in recent weeks that are concerning for the club. However, the squad is balanced enough that the injuries shouldn’t prevent them from holding onto their slot on the table. The next few weeks of matches include West Ham and Manchester United. Manchester United might be reinvigorated by their new manager, but they still are an easy target for a team as confident as Arsenal.

Brighton & Hove

Brighton has had a good season so far, especially considering their 11th place finish last season. Last season was hopefully a blip in the club’s rise. Every year since their promotion they’ve had a better finish than the season before, with the exception of 2023-24. So far, it looks like they’re working hard to put that disappointment behind them and are not being bogged down by disappointment.

At the beginning of November, they lost to Liverpool but beat Manchester City 2-1. Their draw against Wolverhampton showed that the squad still has the occasional wobble. In their upcoming matches, they’ll be facing Southampton, Fulham and Leicester City.

Southampton will probably not be a serious challenge. Fulham will put up a fight, but Brighton has the energy that is necessary to come out on top. Leicester City has had a bad run in the last few weeks and unless they can pull themselves out, they risk letting that frustration impact their next few matches as well. If Brighton can take advantage of that frustration, they have a strong chance against Leicester City.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth is sitting at the middle of the table and will likely spend the entire season in a similar position. Their performance against Manchester City in November showed that they have the potential to be much more. It was such an impressive display of grit and energy that it’s easy to believe a lot of the excitement surrounding the team.

Under new manager Andoni Iraola, Bournemouth achieved their highest point total ever during the 2023-24 season. His emphasis on speed and energetic attacks combined with his obvious faith in the club has inspired the team to outperform expectations. In their next matches, they’ll be facing Wolverhampton and Tottenham. Wolverhampton has had a rough season, so Bournemouth should be fine against them. Tottenham might prove to be a bigger challenge, but the two teams are surprisingly well matched.

Final thoughts

The upcoming matches over the next few weeks will take us to the middle of the season. These mid-season weeks are often when we see if a club has the cohesion and stamina to hold their own over the closing weeks of the season. The clubs on our list all seem to have what it takes.