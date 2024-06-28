Paraguay vs Brazil: How to watch live, stream link free

Paraguay and Brazil are set to go head-to-head in a highly anticipated match for the second round of Group D in the Copa América 2024. Both teams are hoping to regain their momentum after their early setbacks.

Allegiant Stadium

Paraguay suffered a 2-1 defeat against Colombia and now must secure three points to maintain its hopes of qualifying. Daniel Garnero’s team depends on the expertise of players like Gustavo Gómez, Junior Alonso, Ramón Sosa, and Matías Rojas to secure a favourable outcome.

Alternatively, Brazil managed a goalless draw against Costa Rica and entered the match as the favoured team, although they are under pressure to enhance their game. Dorival Junior’s team is considering adjusting the lineup to boost the team’s fluidity and attacking effectiveness.

When is Paraguay vs Brazil?

Date: Friday, June 28

Friday, June 28 Time: 9 pm ET

9 pm ET Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

What TV channel is Paraguay vs Brazil on?

The 2024 Copa America match between Paraguay and Brazil will be widely available to watch and stream live in the United States. The game will be televised on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) and can also be streamed through the following services:

Fubo TV – Offers a 7-day free trial to new subscribers, providing access to FS1 and other Copa America matches.

to new subscribers, providing access to FS1 and other Copa America matches. Sling TV (Sling Blue package) – Includes FS1 and other Fox Sports channels for live streaming.

Univision and TUDN – The Spanish-language broadcast rights holders, with streams available.

ViX – The Univision-owned streaming platform will also carry the match.

DirecTV Stream – Another live TV streaming service that includes FS1 in its channel lineup.

Argentina: DGO, TyC Sports

Australia: Optus Sport

Brazil: Claro TV, Globo

Canada: TSN, RDS

Mexico: Azteca, TUDN

Spain: TV3

Paraguay: SNT, Trece

UK: Premier Sports

USA: fuboTV, TUDN, Univision

MORE: Copa America 2024 Schedule

How to watch anywhere with VPN

ExpressVPN: Best VPN for streaming Copa America 2024 – Offers access to various streaming services, including YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream, for international viewers.

Head-to-Head Record

02/02/ 20 22 – CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers: Brazil 4 – 0 Paraguay

– CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers: Brazil 4 – 0 Paraguay 09/06/ 20 21 – CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers: Paraguay 0 – 2 Brazil

– CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers: Paraguay 0 – 2 Brazil 28/06/ 20 19 – CONMEBOL Copa America: Brazil P 0 – 0 Paraguay

– CONMEBOL Copa America: Brazil P 0 – 0 Paraguay 29/03/ 20 17 – CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers: Brazil 3 – 0 Paraguay

– CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers: Brazil 3 – 0 Paraguay 30/03/2016 – CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers: Paraguay 2 – 2 Brazil

Possible line-ups

Brazil predicted lineup: Alisson Becker, Yan Couto, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Guilherme Arana, Douglas Luiz, Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paquetá, Gabriel Martinelli, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior.

Paraguay predicted lineup: Rodrigo Morínigo, Fabián Balbuena, Gustavo Gómez, Omar Alderete, Matías Espinoza Acosta, Mathías Villasanti, Miguel Almirón, Matías Rojas, Ramón Sosa, Adam Bareiro, Julio Enciso.