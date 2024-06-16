HomeFootball on TV

Poland vs Netherlands: Where to watch live stream free on TV

By Time Soccer
Last Updated:

Poland will start their Euro 2024 challenge against the Netherlands. Their group looks like it will be one of the more tough ones at the event. Both of them are in Group D with France, the winner of the World Cup, and Austria, which has come back to life.

Volksparkstadion, Hamburg

Poland boasts the largest percentage of Serie A players in their team, along with Albania. Unfortunately, they had to exclude Juventus striker Arkadiusz Milik from the squad due to a meniscus injury he sustained during a pre-tournament friendly.

The Netherlands arrived after a rather nerve-wracking qualifying process of their own, where they managed to gain admittance only by defeating the Republic of Ireland in the game before the final one.

What time is Poland vs Netherlands?

Date:Sunday, June 16, 2024
Kick-off time:9:00 am ET/ 6:00 am PT
Venue:Volksparkstadion

Poland and the Netherlands will face each other at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg on Sunday, June 16, at 15:00 CET for their first match in Euro 2024.

What TV channel is Poland vs Netherlands on?

United States: FOX, FuboTV 7-day free trial
Canada: TSN, TVA Sports
Australia: Optus Sport
Brazil: Globo, Cazé TV
Argentina: ESPN
United Kingdom: BBC, ITV
France: TF1, M6, beIN Sports
Germany: ARD, ZDF, RTL, Magenta Sport
Italy: RAI, Sky Sport
Netherlands: NOS
Spain: RTVE
Africa: New World TV, SuperSport, Sporty TV

How to watch anywhere with VPN

ExpressVPN: Best VPN for streaming Euro 2024 – Offers access to various streaming services, including YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream, for international viewers.

Get ExpressVPN

Head-to-Head Record

  • 22/09/2022 – UEFA Nations League: Poland 0 – 2 Netherlands
  • 11/06/2022 – UEFA Nations League: Netherlands 2 – 2 Poland
  • 18/11/2020 – UEFA Nations League: Poland 1 – 2 Netherlands
  • 04/09/2020 – UEFA Nations League: Netherlands 1 – 0 Poland
