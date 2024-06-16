Poland vs Netherlands: Where to watch live stream free on TV

Poland will start their Euro 2024 challenge against the Netherlands. Their group looks like it will be one of the more tough ones at the event. Both of them are in Group D with France, the winner of the World Cup, and Austria, which has come back to life.

Volksparkstadion, Hamburg

Poland boasts the largest percentage of Serie A players in their team, along with Albania. Unfortunately, they had to exclude Juventus striker Arkadiusz Milik from the squad due to a meniscus injury he sustained during a pre-tournament friendly.

The Netherlands arrived after a rather nerve-wracking qualifying process of their own, where they managed to gain admittance only by defeating the Republic of Ireland in the game before the final one.

What time is Poland vs Netherlands?

Date: Sunday, June 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:00 am ET/ 6:00 am PT Venue: Volksparkstadion

What TV channel is Poland vs Netherlands on?

United States: FOX, FuboTV – 7-day free trial

Canada: TSN, TVA Sports

Australia: Optus Sport

Brazil: Globo, Cazé TV

Argentina: ESPN

United Kingdom: BBC, ITV

France: TF1, M6, beIN Sports

Germany: ARD, ZDF, RTL, Magenta Sport

Italy: RAI, Sky Sport

Netherlands: NOS

Spain: RTVE

Africa: New World TV, SuperSport, Sporty TV

How to watch anywhere with VPN

ExpressVPN: Best VPN for streaming Euro 2024 – Offers access to various streaming services, including YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream, for international viewers.

Head-to-Head Record