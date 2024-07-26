HomeMatch

Porto vs Al Nassr Live Stream free: Where to Watch on TV

Al-Nassr is scheduled to take on an experienced Portuguese club during their pre-season. The players need to regroup and step up their game in order to make any progress before the new season begins.

Estadio Do Dragao, Porto
Al Nassr suffered a defeat in Portugal earlier this week against Portimonense, and they might face another challenging match against Porto, especially without Cristiano Ronaldo in their lineup.

Porto has emerged victorious in five friendly games this summer, establishing themselves as the frontrunners for another triumph on Sunday.

When does Porto vs Al Nassr kick off?

  • Competition: Friendly
  • Game Day: Sunday, July 28, 2024
  • Kick-off: 00:00 UK Time
  • Stadium: Estádio Do Dragão, Porto

Where to watch Porto vs Al Nassr

  • UK: STC TV
  • USA: STC TV
  • Canada: STC TV
  • Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Where and how to watch Porto vs Al Nassr live

Porto vs Al Nassr Squads

Predicted lineup: Ramos (GK), Mario, Ze Pedro, Carmo, Fernandes, Grujic, Varela, Borges, Gonzalez, Jaime, Namaso

Predicted lineup: Bento (GK), Al Ghannam, Al Amri, Lajami, Telles, Al Khaibari, Yahya, Otavio, Brozovic, Mane, Talisca

