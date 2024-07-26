Al Nassr suffered a defeat in Portugal earlier this week against Portimonense, and they might face another challenging match against Porto, especially without Cristiano Ronaldo in their lineup.

Porto has emerged victorious in five friendly games this summer, establishing themselves as the frontrunners for another triumph on Sunday.

When does Porto vs Al Nassr kick off?

Competition: Friendly

Friendly Game Day: Sunday, July 28, 2024

Sunday, July 28, 2024 Kick-off: 00:00 UK Time

00:00 UK Time Stadium: Estádio Do Dragão, Porto

Where to watch Porto vs Al Nassr

UK: STC TV

STC TV USA: STC TV

STC TV Canada: STC TV

STC TV Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

