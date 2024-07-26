Al-Nassr is scheduled to take on an experienced Portuguese club during their pre-season. The players need to regroup and step up their game in order to make any progress before the new season begins.
Al Nassr suffered a defeat in Portugal earlier this week against Portimonense, and they might face another challenging match against Porto, especially without Cristiano Ronaldo in their lineup.
Porto has emerged victorious in five friendly games this summer, establishing themselves as the frontrunners for another triumph on Sunday.
When does Porto vs Al Nassr kick off?
- Competition: Friendly
- Game Day: Sunday, July 28, 2024
- Kick-off: 00:00 UK Time
- Stadium: Estádio Do Dragão, Porto
Where to watch Porto vs Al Nassr
- UK: STC TV
- USA: STC TV
- Canada: STC TV
- Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Where and how to watch Porto vs Al Nassr live
Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Porto live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.
Worldwide:
US only:
USA & Canada:
Porto vs Al Nassr Squads
Predicted lineup: Ramos (GK), Mario, Ze Pedro, Carmo, Fernandes, Grujic, Varela, Borges, Gonzalez, Jaime, Namaso
Predicted lineup: Bento (GK), Al Ghannam, Al Amri, Lajami, Telles, Al Khaibari, Yahya, Otavio, Brozovic, Mane, Talisca