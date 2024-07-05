Portugal vs France: Live stream and how to watch Euro 2024 game online

Portugal and France are set to face off in the quarter-finals of the European Championship. Neither team performed at its highest level in the previous round, making their face-to-face confrontation even more intriguing and uncertain.
There was a thrilling moment in the 1/8 finals as Slovenia came close to defeating Portugal. And it wasn’t just a stroke of luck due to a single effective Slovenian attack. The team put up a strong fight against the Portuguese. Naturally, Oblak took centre stage in this performance, showcasing his skills by brilliantly saving Cristiano’s penalty kick. Unfortunately, he was unable to rescue the team during the penalty shootout.
France faced off against Belgium in the round of 16. In contrast to what was anticipated, the opponents engaged in a rather dull match. And this is despite the Belgians’ previous display of active and courageous play. However, their rival had become significantly more formidable. France failed to assert themselves and instead relied on their opponent’s mistakes. As a result, they ended up with a 1-0 score, with the only goal being an own goal rather than one scored by the French team.
When is Portugal vs France kickoff?
- Date: Friday, July 5
- Time: 9 pm local / 3 pm ET
- Venue: Volksparkstadion
- Location: Hamburg, Germany
What TV channel is Portugal vs France on?
- Australia: Optus Sport
- Canada: TVA, TSN
- France: TF1, beIN Sports
- Germany: Servus TV, MagentaTV
- Portugal: Sport TV
- Spain: RTVE
- UK: BBC
- USA: fuboTV, FOX
Head-to-Head Record
- 23/06/2021 – UEFA European Championship: Portugal 2 – 2 France
- 14/11/2020 – UEFA Nations League: Portugal 0 – 1 France
- 11/10/2020 – UEFA Nations League: France 0 – 0 Portugal
- 10/07/2016 – UEFA European Championship: Portugal E 1 – 0 France
- 04/09/2015 – Friendly: Portugal 0 – 1 France
Possible line-ups
Portugal possible starting lineup: Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Pepe, Mendes; Palhinha, Vitinha; Silva, Fernandes, Leao; Ronaldo
France possible starting lineup: Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernandez; Kante, Tchouameni; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Kolo Muani