Portugal vs France: Live stream and how to watch Euro 2024 game online

Portugal and France are set to face off in the quarter-finals of the European Championship. Neither team performed at its highest level in the previous round, making their face-to-face confrontation even more intriguing and uncertain.

Volksparkstadion, Hamburg

There was a thrilling moment in the 1/8 finals as Slovenia came close to defeating Portugal. And it wasn’t just a stroke of luck due to a single effective Slovenian attack. The team put up a strong fight against the Portuguese. Naturally, Oblak took centre stage in this performance, showcasing his skills by brilliantly saving Cristiano’s penalty kick. Unfortunately, he was unable to rescue the team during the penalty shootout.

France faced off against Belgium in the round of 16. In contrast to what was anticipated, the opponents engaged in a rather dull match. And this is despite the Belgians’ previous display of active and courageous play. However, their rival had become significantly more formidable. France failed to assert themselves and instead relied on their opponent’s mistakes. As a result, they ended up with a 1-0 score, with the only goal being an own goal rather than one scored by the French team.

When is Portugal vs France kickoff?

Date: Friday, July 5

Friday, July 5 Time: 9 pm local / 3 pm ET

Venue: Volksparkstadion

Location: Hamburg, Germany

What TV channel is Portugal vs France on?

Australia : Optus Sport

: Optus Sport Canada : TVA, TSN

: TVA, TSN France: TF1, beIN Sports

TF1, beIN Sports Germany : Servus TV, MagentaTV

: Servus TV, MagentaTV Portugal: Sport TV

Sport TV Spain : RTVE

: RTVE UK : BBC

: BBC USA: fuboTV, FOX

Head-to-Head Record

23/06/2021 – UEFA European Championship: Portugal 2 – 2 France

– UEFA European Championship: Portugal 2 – 2 France 14/11/2020 – UEFA Nations League: Portugal 0 – 1 France

– UEFA Nations League: Portugal 0 – 1 France 11/10/2020 – UEFA Nations League: France 0 – 0 Portugal

– UEFA Nations League: France 0 – 0 Portugal 10/07/2016 – UEFA European Championship: Portugal E 1 – 0 France

– UEFA European Championship: Portugal E 1 – 0 France 04/09/2015 – Friendly: Portugal 0 – 1 France

Possible line-ups

Portugal possible starting lineup: Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Pepe, Mendes; Palhinha, Vitinha; Silva, Fernandes, Leao; Ronaldo

France possible starting lineup: Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernandez; Kante, Tchouameni; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Kolo Muani