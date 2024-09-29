PSV vs Sporting CP: How to watch live, stream link free

The Champions League second round pits PSV vs Sporting. Two of the best teams in their respective nations square off in an intriguing matchup.

Philips Stadion, Eindhoven

The new season has been a winning one for both clubs. Everything about PSV’s performance is top-notch. It has already encountered several obstacles. First, a nail-biting encounter ended in a 4–5 loss for the Red and Whites against Feyenoord in the Dutch Super Cup. The first round of the Champions League was yet another loss for Peter Bos’ charges; they were utterly outclassed by Juventus (1-3).

If we’re talking about the Dutch league, PSV hasn’t lost a game and is now in first place. It also lost against Almere City 7-1, Valwijk 5-1, and Fortuna 3:1.

In terms of match statistics, Sporting is somewhat superior. In addition, the club and PSV were also eliminated from the national Super Cup. And there was a goal-fest as well—3:4 against Porto. From that point on, however, the people of Lisbon have never been one to give up. They breezed through the first round of the Champions League, defeating ‘Lille’ 2–0.

Sporting also had success in the domestic championship, but this time they only manage to extract wins. A 2:0 loss to “Porto” was already a significant test for him. The squad seldom let goals slip in previous encounters, including a hat trick against Nacional (6:1), a 5-0 thrashing of Farense, and a 3:0 victory against Estoril and ABC. The Green and White have established themselves as the unchallenged champs.

What time is PSV vs Sporting CP kickoff?

UEFA Champions League Game Day: Tuesday, October 1, 2024

Tuesday, October 1, 2024 Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time

20:00 UK Time Stadium: Philips Stadion, Eindhoven

How to watch PSV vs Sporting CP on TV

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 8

discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 8 USA: Paramount+, ViX

Paramount+, ViX Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5

Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5 Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

PSV vs Sporting CP probable lineups

PSV: Benítez, Junior, Flamingo, Boscagli, Dams, Veerman, Til, Schouten, Perišić, Pepi, Tillman.

Sporting CP: Israel, Debas, Diomande, Reis, Catamo, Morita, Hjulmand, Santos, Trincão, Gyökeres, Araújo.