Reading and Queens Park Rangers have a planned game in the forthcoming World Tournament Club Friendly Games. The game starts on July 27 at 15:00 UK Time.

Reading has played a total of 5 games in the current Club Friendly Games season. The club has achieved 2 victories, 3 losses, and 0 draws, with no wins at home.

Queens Park Rangers has played four games. The club has managed to win 1 of its away matches and, overall, has a record of 1 win, 3 losses, and 0 draws.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Competition: Friendly

Friendly Game Day: Saturday, 27 July 2024

Saturday, 27 July 2024 Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

15:00 UK time Stadium: Select Car Leasing Stadium, Reading, Berkshire

How to watch Reading vs QPR on TV

UK: QPR+

QPR+ USA: QPR+

QPR+ Canada:

Australia:

