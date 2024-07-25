HomeMatch

How to watch Reading vs QPR: TV channel, live stream, kick-off time

By Time Soccer
Updated:

Reading and Queens Park Rangers have a planned game in the forthcoming World Tournament Club Friendly Games. The game starts on July 27 at 15:00 UK Time.

Soccer ball

Reading has played a total of 5 games in the current Club Friendly Games season. The club has achieved 2 victories, 3 losses, and 0 draws, with no wins at home.

Queens Park Rangers has played four games. The club has managed to win 1 of its away matches and, overall, has a record of 1 win, 3 losses, and 0 draws.

Date, kick-off time and venue

  • Competition: Friendly
  • Game Day: Saturday, 27 July 2024
  • Kick-off: 15:00 UK time
  • Stadium: Select Car Leasing Stadium, Reading, Berkshire

How to watch Reading vs QPR on TV

  • UK: QPR+
  • USA: QPR+
  • Canada: 
  • Australia: 

Where to watch QPR live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Queens Park Rangers live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Worldwide:
ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
US only:
Watch ESPN+
USA & Canada:
FuboTV free 7-day trial
Time Soccerhttps://timesoccertv.com
Time Soccer is a collective of individuals who are united by a passion for football.Our goal is to provide you with insightful analysis, engaging video highlights and up-to-date coverage of matches.

MORE FROM TIME SOCCER

Latest Highlights

Load more

Upcoming Matches

Load more
© 2007-2024 Time Soccer