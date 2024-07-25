Reading and Queens Park Rangers have a planned game in the forthcoming World Tournament Club Friendly Games. The game starts on July 27 at 15:00 UK Time.
Reading has played a total of 5 games in the current Club Friendly Games season. The club has achieved 2 victories, 3 losses, and 0 draws, with no wins at home.
Queens Park Rangers has played four games. The club has managed to win 1 of its away matches and, overall, has a record of 1 win, 3 losses, and 0 draws.
Date, kick-off time and venue
- Competition: Friendly
- Game Day: Saturday, 27 July 2024
- Kick-off: 15:00 UK time
- Stadium: Select Car Leasing Stadium, Reading, Berkshire
How to watch Reading vs QPR on TV
- UK: QPR+
- USA: QPR+
- Canada:
- Australia:
Where to watch QPR live
Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Queens Park Rangers live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.
Worldwide:
US only:
USA & Canada: