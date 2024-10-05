Where to watch Rangers vs St. Johnstone on TV: Channel, Live stream

Rangers will welcome St Johnstone on Sunday evening. Philippe Clement expressed that he has “no clue” regarding what to anticipate from the visitors following their recent managerial appointment this week. The Rangers vs St. Johnstone match is set to start at an atypical time, coinciding with The Great Scottish Run happening in Glasgow all day long.

Rangers enter this match following three impressive home victories in the Premiership this season. That involved scoring six goals against Ross County on Matchday 3. They secured a 1-0 victory against Hibs last weekend but faced a setback in the Europa League midweek, losing 4-1 to Lyon at Ibrox. After a draw against Hearts and a loss to Celtic, Clement’s team must avoid losing more ground to the top two, even at this early stage of the season. Following six matches, Rangers are positioned third in the standings.

Conversely, their rivals, St. Johnstone, sit in 10th place in the standings, having secured only one victory in seven matches played. The unfortunate beginning led to Craig Levein being removed from his managerial position, with Simo Valakari stepping in to take his place. St. Johnstone has faced challenges defensively. They have allowed a division-high 17 goals in their seven matches this season. It seems their sole source of comfort lies in all four points they have secured being achieved in away matches.

How to watch the Rangers vs St. Johnstone live stream in the UK

UK: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 1

Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 1 USA: Paramount+

Paramount+ Canada: N/A

N/A Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1

Where and how to watch Rangers vs St. Johnstone live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Rangers vs St. Johnstone squads

Rangers predicted lineup: Jack Butland, James Tavernier, John Souttar, Robin Propper, Jefte, Mohamed Diomande, Connor Barron, Vaclav Cerny, Nicolas Raskin, Ross McCausland, Hamza Igamane.

St Johnstone predicted lineup: Ross Sinclair, Lewis Neilson, Jack Sanders, Kyle Cameron, Drey Wright, Matt Smith, Graham Carey, Sven Sprangler, André Raymond, Nicky Clark, Makenzie Kirk.